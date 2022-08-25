Your Pet May Be The Anti-Depressant You Need To Kick In The Happy Hormones

Studies suggest that pets can help you feel happy, keep you safe from diseases and improve sleep. Here are all the reasons why you should keep a pet.

When we think of home, we think of the people we love. This makes 'home' special and increases our will to keep going back. There is a sense of mental satisfaction and happiness attached to it. After a bad day at school or work, many people look forward to being home with someone or something they love. Coming home to a beloved pet can be truly comforting. There are types of therapies which actually includes animals for emotional healing, known as Emotional Support Animal Support or ESAS. Animals can sense when a human is feeling low, sad or is depressed.

ESA provide support through comfort and companionship and can help ease anxiety, depression, and certain phobias. They can also enhance their owner's ability to cope with challenges such as loneliness, grief, and transition periods, which may impact their quality of life. ESAs are not psychiatric service dogs and do not receive the same training or access accommodations.

9 Ways A Pet Can Help Humans Stay Happy

Pets can help lower blood pressure and releasing the happy hormones known as oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin according to experts. When you spend time with an animal, the petting, playing and hugging triggers these hormones making you feel better.

Keeping a pet will not make you feel lonely. Pets can become a persons best friend. At times when people feel low and sad, pets can give them the exact comfort that they need. They can never make you feel lonely.

Animals can instill a sense of purpose in our life. When a person is with a pet, he or she has to meet its daily requirements. That mean at certain moments taking care of the pet is his or her sole purpose. This sense can also bring back some kind of purpose in their own life. This can help a person going through depression slowly heal.

They teach us responsibility. Taking care of a pet involves a lot of work and a person needs to be responsible. This can also help a person become responsible in their own lives.

They help us stay connected to reality.

They help us stay grounded. Animals can help s person feel close and comfortable and at peace.

Pets also promote exercise. When a person is taking care of a pet, it also involves going for walks and playing with them. This also helps humans get some fresh air and can benefit mental health.

They provide overall mental Support. Certain animals are also trained for the purpose of providing mental support to humans. They can sense and recognize signs of mental distress, stress or anxiety and also help a person navigate through it. Service animals are also trained to help patients take their medicines in time.

Pets can help reduce levels of cholesterol and triglycerides and also lower heart attack risks.

Adding to being a constant companion and aiding in the process of healing, pet animals can also change the behavioral aspects of a human. It will benefit their skills of socialization, facilitate interaction and providing points of conversation with another person.

