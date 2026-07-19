Your liver may be silently failing: Doctor reveals 5 warning signs you should never ignore

Liver disease often develops without obvious symptoms. Know the five early warning signs doctors say could signal liver problems before they become serious.

Your liver may be silently failing Doctor reveals 5 warning signs you should never ignore

One of the most overworked organs in the body is the liver. Eliminates toxins, aids in digestion, accumulated food reserves and synthesizes proteins required for normal body functioning. But the issue is liver disease can go undetected for some time before symptoms present themselves.

Dr. K. S. Somasekhar Rao, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, reveals that many do not pay heed to the initial symptoms since it may come across as a normal health ailment. But early detection of these symptoms can help prevent complications that could result in cirrhosis or liver failure.

1. Constant tiredness that doesn't improve with rest

It's natural to be tired at the end of a long and active day. However, dragging out dullness which extends beyond satisfactory rest might be a preliminary indicator of liver illnesses. A poorly functioning liver causes the build-up of toxins in the body, thus leaving you drained and unproductive. Fatigue that is coupled with other unexplained symptoms should not be overlooked.

2. Abdominal pain or swelling

Most medical experts assign the cause of the stomach discomfort to indigestion or gas. If however, the pain or heaviness is persistent and occurs in the upper right part of the abdomen, it can mean there is liver inflammation or damage. More often, the abdomen or legs may feel itchy, swollen and heavy due to fluid retaining caused by severe liver disease. This symptom should be promptlymedically evaluated.

3. Itchy skin, dark urine and pale stools

If the itching is persisting, and not due to allergy or dry skin, it could be due to liver disease. In the same way, a dark, unusual looking urination or light or clay-coloured stools can indicate that the bile flow is impacted and is closely related to liver function. Any or all of these symptoms cannot be ignored, particularly when multiple symptoms are present.

4. Easy bruising or bleeding

If the bruises form after getting a slightly bumped knee or thumb or you bleed more than usual, then your liver may not be producing enough clotting proteins. The liver also has an important role in blood clotting, and may contribute to increased bruising if it does not function well. There are several conditions that can cause bruising, however, if bruising or symptoms of bruising become more severe or worsen, it should be evaluated by a health care provider.

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5. Yellowing of the eyes or skin

The most common symptom of liver disease is jaundice, a yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes. Occurs when bilirubin, a yellow pigment that is normally handled by the liver, gets into the blood. Jaundice is a definite indication of the problem and is a clear warning signal for prompt medical attention.

When should you see a doctor?

He says people should seek medical advice if these symptoms don't resolve or any of the symptoms gets worse over time or more than one symptom occurs. Particular caution should be exercised by individuals whose health involves increased risk factors due to being overweight, having diabetes, heavy alcohol use, and viral hepatitis, as well as long-term use of certain medications.

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