Is your heart at risk? Scroll down to know what your lips Health says about your heart and how you can keep the organ safe and protected.

Lips are not just your part of smile but it is something more to that, people take care of the lips when it gets chapped in winter but it has more to it that it might be hard for a person to realise that it is also an indication to your cardiovascular health . It is responsible for your nutrition levels , hydration and studies also revealed that keeping a track of your lip health is as important as anything else because it reflects a lot . You might see changes like dryness, cracking to colour changes, swelling.

Heart Disease Symptoms On Lips You Shouldn't Ignore

Here are some of the warning signs that you should not ignore when it comes to your lip health.

Blue or Purple Lips

If you start experiencing bluish or purplish lip then it could be an indication that your body lacks oxygen, and this can also happen when the heart doesn't blood properly leading to heart failure . You will also start feeling dizzy shortness of breath and may feel tired all the time, even after an adequate amount of rest.

Pale Or White Lips

If you start experiencing that your lips look pale or usually white, then that means you could be anaemic as it is a sign of low blood flow and an indication to how well your heart circulates the blood. You can have similar symptoms like having cold, hands, and feet all the time.

Constant Dry And Cracked Lips

It is very common that during the winters or dry weather, you might experience dry or cracked lips but despite keeping yourself, body hydrated and using lip balm is and then still experiencing the same over and over again, it might be an indication to your body that might be telling that it is a sign of poor circulation, and it also comes with other common symptoms like leg, swelling, and fatigue leading to poor heart health.

Swollen Lips

You can also have swelling from any kind of allergic reaction, but if it is happening without no reason, it's clear indication is fluid retention and it usually happens with the heart failure. When body holds bodily fluid in places, it should not and if you start noticing swelling in ankles, feet, a belly, then that could be also a sign of poor heart health.

Tingling Or Numb Lips

A tingling or numb feeling in your lips should be considered more serious because it is related to circulation issue, and if it appears randomly along with your face and I am being numb , you really need to look into the matter .

Unhealed Sores

If you experience unheeded source on a lips around mouth and no matter what it is not able to heal, then definitely, it is more than a skin problem and healing becomes more difficult due to poor circulation and immune system, you need to take it into consideration if source last more than couple of weeks or reoccurs.

Its important to note that not every symptom means that it is linked to heart health, but if you feel that it is very persistent and you start feeling other symptoms around it, so you really need to consult your doctor at the earliest.

