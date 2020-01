Thanks to your feet for making you able walk, drive, play and dance around. But they can do more than these. Your feet are an indicator of your overall health. If you see any changes—whether on the skin, nails, heel—do not ignore them. They could be tell-tale signs of an underlying health condition. If you notice any of the following symptoms in your feet, you should consult your doctor:

Dry, Itchy, Flaky Skin

If you feel itchy, especially between your toes, you may be suffering from aathlete’s feet psoriasis thlete’s feet – a fungal infection. It may progress to blisters and redness. There is also a possibility that you are dealing with psoriasis or eczema. Schedule an appointment with your doctor to know the exact cause.

When the skin around your heel or on the ball of your foot becomes dry, cracked, or flaky, it may be due to a thyroid condition.

Bald Feet & Toes

If your toes are losing hair badly, it could be a sign of poor blood flow. Insufficient blood supply to the feet and toes may be caused by peripheral arterial disease, also known as PAD. If not treated, PAD could lead to a heart attack or stroke. At worse, it even put you at risk for amputation.

Swollen Feet

If your ankles look chubbier than usual, it can be the warning sign of a serious medical condition. However, swollen feet are normal in pregnant women. Poor blood circulation is the most common cause of swollen feet. But a lymphatic problem or a blood clot and even a kidney disorder can cause swelling on your feet.

Cold Feet

Cold feet may result from poor circulation, disorders of the nervous system, cold exposure injuries such as frostbite, or a thyroid condition. Diabetes, arteriosclerosis, peripheral vascular disease, and Raynaud’s phenomenon are other diseases that can cause cold feet symptoms. Diabetes can lead to nerve damage and make your feet cold. In women, a sluggish thyroid can be the reason for cold feet.