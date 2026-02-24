Your Eyes Could Predict Alzheimer’s Disease: New Study Links Sinus And Pneumonia Bacteria To Brain Disorder

A team of scientists examined about 104 people ranging from healthy cognition, mild cognitive impairment to Alzheimer's disease to identify how eye health can help predict brain disorder.

Your Eyes Could Predict Alzheimer's Disease: Your eyes may reveal more about your health than you realise, even the early risk of Alzheimer's disease. In a surprising new development, researchers suggest that subtle changes in the eyes could help detect early warning signs of this progressive brain disorder. What's even more concerning about these findings is the possible connection between brain disorders and the respiratory bacteria that cause sinus and pneumonia.

Eye Health Vs Alzheimer's Disease

Scientists have previously found a similar connection between eye health and Alzheimer's disease, a form of dementia that affects about 32 million people across the globe. However, a recent breakthrough study published in the journal Nature Communications confirms that a common type of bacteria that causes sinus infections and pneumonia may thrive in the eyes for several years, which could potentially increase your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. About 104 people who have a history of healthy cognition, mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's disease were examined by researchers. They used protein analysis, genetic testing and advanced imaging to search for levels of the bacteria Chlamydia pneumoniae that cause respiratory tract infections.

How Chlamydia Pneumoniae Can Cause Alzheimer's Disease?

Senior author of the study, Maya Koronyo-Hamaoui, PhD, professor of neurosurgery, neurology, and biomedical sciences at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center told Medical News Today, "While Chlamydia pneumoniae has been reported in Alzheimer's disease brains, it was unknown whether it is present in the human retina, whether it associates with Alzheimer's disease severity across the brain retina axis, and whether it links to inflammasome-driven inflammatory injury."

She further explained, "We were prompted by growing evidence that persistent intracellular pathogens can amplify neuroinflammation, and by the retina's accessibility as a CNS (central nervous system) tissue that could eventually be monitored non-invasively."

After thorough investigations by scientists led by Koronyo-Hamaoui finally discovered that certain retinal tissue samples that were collected from people with Alzheimer's disease had significantly higher levels of Chlamydia pneumoniae, when compared to those with healthy cognition. Additionally, the study showed that the severity of the cognitive decline was based on the presence of the level of bacteria in the retina. So, the higher the bacterial levels, the more severe the condition.

Treatment For Alzheimer's Disease

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that there is no cure for this neurodegenerative brain disorder at this time. However, opting for proper medical care and treatment can improve the quality of life for people living with this condition, such as:

Help people maintain brain health Manage behavioural symptoms Slowdown symptoms of the disease

Additionally, prescription drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can result to:

Temporarily ease some symptoms Can slow the disease from getting worse Typically work best for people in the early or middle stages of Alzheimer's Medications don't work for everyone and they may lose effectiveness over time

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.