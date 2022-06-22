Your Child’s Brain Development May Be At Risk Due To Air Pollutants: Tips To Stay Safe

Air Pollution Can Hinder Brain Development In Children

Air pollution not only impacts a persons respiratory and cardiovascular systems but also affects brain development in children. Clean air is essential for all round cognitive function.

Pollutants in the atmosphere are increasing every day. Breathing toxic air causes countless health problems starting with asthma, lung diseases, heart disease and also skin problems. But did you know that polluted air also affects your brain, especially in children? Researchers say that air pollution can have serious short term and long-term impacts on the brain development in children. Clean air is a critical component in ensuring children's well-being and all-round development. Preliminary researchers had only specified how air pollution impacts respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and there wasn't enough evidence on children's nervous system.

When a person inhales the pollutants that are present in the atmosphere, the body generates an immune response system. The immune response system leads to serious neuroinflammation in the brain. Neuroinflammation can lead to the damage of neural tissue in several areas of the brain. The areas that are essential for proper cognitive development and function, gets severely affected due to this.

Children More Vulnerable Than Adults

Children are more vulnerable to air pollutants because of their higher breathing rate. Their lungs have also not yet developed its natural barriers to filter out toxic air. Children consume more air as compared to adults and also spend more time outdoors as compared to adults. They are also much less aware of the pollutants that could be hazardous to them and may ingest these pollutants due to increased frequency of contact between hands, face and mouth.

Air Pollution And Its Link To Memory

Apart from affecting cognition development and function in children, air pollution can also lead to memory problems and diseases like dementia and Alzheimer. It can act as a trigger to changes in the brain leading to a decline in one's memory.

Be Safe With These Tips

It might be a difficult task to make sure that your family is safe, but there are steps you can take to reduce the intake of pollutants, especially for children.

Researchers state that every home should have an air purifier to make sure both children and adults do not breathe toxic air inside their houses.

Keep a portable air cleanser.

Pregnant women should make sure they are not exposed to these pollutants as it might affect their unborn child.

Facial masks may protect a person but it will not be one hundred per cent effective.

Keep plants that suck the toxicity from the air.

Wear a face mask that filters the air you breathe.

Avoid outdoor activities in polluted areas.

These steps can keep you safe to a certain extent. But till the problem of pollution is not addressed and solved urgently, the risk will remain.

