Many people think that loneliness increase with age, but it's not true. In fact, younger people report greater feelings of loneliness than older ones. The was also the finding of a joint study by Exeter, Manchester and Brunel universities.

The researchers revealed that young people and men in "individualistic" societies may feel lonelier than older people and women. Individualism, which is the prioritisation or emphasis of the individual over the entire group, is the hallmark of individualistic society. The study found that a young man living in an individualistic society – such as the UK or the US – is more likely to report feeling lonely than an older woman in a collectivist society – such as China or Brazil. Here are some other highlights of their study:

Loneliness stems from the sense that one’s social connections are not as good as desired

Men report more loneliness than women

Admitting to feeling ‘lonely’ can be especially stigmatising for men in individualistic societies

Younger people are better able to use technology to access social relationships, but it does not mitigate loneliness

The findings appeared in the journal Personality and Individual Differences.

Loneliness can be as lethal

Loneliness is not just a mere feeling; it is a dangerous mental health challenge that can even lead to premature death. A UK-based research published in PLOS Medicine warned that loneliness is almost as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes. The risk of premature death is 50 per cent higher in lonely people than those whose social ties are stronger, say researchers. Another study found that people who are socially isolated are at greater risk of facing cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack or stroke.

Studies have also linked loneliness to various health risks including increased stress hormones, cardiac issues, depression, inflammation, etc. Loneliness is an obvious emotion, but many of us don’t realise that we are going through this mental challenge. Here are some signs that indicate that you’re feeling very lonely.

You’re not having sound sleep these days, or your sleep cycle has changed: This is because loneliness can affect your sleep cycle.

You’re becoming obsessed with material possessions: Loneliness can make people more get attracted towards material things.

You’re spending more time under the hot shower: The hot water acts as a companion and can thwart the feelings of loneliness, finds a Yale University study.

You’re binge-watching shows: One study, conducted at the University of Texas, Austin, revealed lonely people binge-watch shows to keep themselves busy and stay away from negative feelings.

You get stressed about minor issues too: Loneliness can make people ultra-sensitive to everything that in turn can increase the levels of stress hormones. So, if you feel stressed out even under normal condition, it is a sign that you’re feeling lonely.

Beat the feeling of loneliness this way

While it is important to practise social distancing to avoid the COVID-19 infection, there are many ways to overcome your loneliness during this lockdown.

Own a pet: Apart from providing companionship, pets can help you overcome loneliness, relieve tension, and encourage you to stay active.

Involve in social causes: An act of kindness can strengthen your bonding with people and make you feel happy.

Catch up with old school friends: Try to connect with an old-time friend you haven’t connected with for long through video calls, text messages or social media. Talking about those lovely days of high school life may make you feel happy.

Pursue a passion: Research shows that pursuing a passion makes people happier. If there is anything that you have been longing to do, it’s the right time to make it happen.

