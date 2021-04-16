The COVID-19 virus is once again on a rampage and this time around there are more young people who are getting infected. According to medical experts many of the patients now are between the age group of 20 to 45 years. Even children are not being spared this time around. If you are planning to avoid vaccination just because you are a COVID-19 survivor think twice. According to a new study despite a prior COVID-19 infection young people are likely to catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others. Even after a previous infection and the presence