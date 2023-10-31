Warning: You May Be Making This Grave Mistake That Could Impact Your Eyes

Eyes are extremely precious and delicate organs that need rest after work, especially if your work entails looking at the screen for long hours. But, what most of us are guilty of doing is, that amid our busy schedules, we really do not give our eyes the respite they need. We are constantly hooked to an electronic device when we should ideally be resting.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Akhila Pampannanaik Joshi pointed out that when we do take a break from our computer screens, we keep our laptops away and end up picking the phone instead, mindlessly scrolling. It is counter-productive because it leads to us feeling more tired. "You think that is the right way to relax yourself?" she asks in a video.

Dr Akhila goes on to say that when the break time is over, you go back to working on the laptop. "When you jump from one screen to another, you don't just strain your eyes, you strain your brain, too, which can make you less efficient at work," she warns.

So, what is the alternative?

Instead of flitting between laptop and phone, make better use of your break time. The doctor suggests doing the following:

Simple chair exercises: These can help you stretch your back. Move your arms up and down, and stretch your back muscles and shoulders.

Keep a wet eye pack handy: Take some wet issues, place them over your eyes and take an actual break from work. Relax for a bit.

Walk around for a bit: This will make you feel fresh and you may also be able to meet your daily step goals.

