Do you think your friend, or any other member of your family is about to commit suicide? Suicide is not inevitable, and you can help prevent it. According to World Health organization, 2.2 lakh suicide deaths happen per year in India. Most of them between the age of 15 to 39 years.

How social connection helps

Depression is the biggest cause of suicide and knowing how to talk to someone who is having suicidal or depressed thoughts can be a great way of showing support. A person commits suicide when he/she believes that there is nothing left for them in this world. By forming social connections with them you are showing them that they are not alone and that they have people for whom they have to live. According to a study published in 2017, family and social support works as a protective factor for people who are suffering from depression and anxiety.

What to say

What you say to a person who is depressed or suicidal makes a big difference in their decision. If you say the right things in the right manner, then you can help your friend in improving his/her life. Here are some things that you should keep in mind before talking to a depressed friend.

Do not force them to talk

The idea is to show that you are their to help, do not force your help on them. If he/she haven’t opened up about their depression, then it best to tell them the changes that you have noticed in them and ask them if you can help.Chances are they might not be ready to talk to you then, so it’s best to be open and tell them that are available for them whenever they want.

Ask them how you can help

Depression often makes people unable to perform even the simplest of tasks, so by asking them, you are showing them that you are here for them and that they are not weak. Ask them through the day, if you can help them. Pick up dinner for them if they are not eating. Apart from daily activities, even listening is can be very helpful. Pick up your phone and call them or shoot a message in the morning, this could also help.

Encourage them to get treatment

Encourage them to talk to a professional, make them understand that depression is not a sign of weakness or flaw but a medical condition. Tell them that asking for help is a sign of strength and not weakness. If your friend is already pursuing a course of treatment, then ask them how the treatment is going on, tell them about the improvements that you have seen in them throughout the treatment.

You are not alone

Depression can make people feel alone and isolated. By telling them that they are not alone, this can help them relate to you. Tell them that you understand that they are going through and share very knowledge that you have about the condition with them.