Tips to prevent virginal yeast infection

Many women experience vaginal yeast infection or vaginal candidiasis at some point in their lifetimes. Estimates say it affects 3 out of 4 women. Overgrowth of fungus candida is held responsible for most infections. This can result from pregnancy, uncontrolled diabetes, an impaired immune system or taking oral contraceptives or hormone therapy. Antibiotic use can also increase your risk of developing a yeast infection.
If you're taking broad-spectrum antibiotics, these drugs can also wipe out many of the beneficial bacteria in your vagina, leading to overgrowth of Candida. This is the reason why sometimes you get a vaginal yeast infection occurs after taking antibiotics.
Symptoms of yeast infection
Irritation and intense itchiness of the vagina and the vulva;thick, white discharge; A burning sensation while urinating or during intercourse; redness and swelling of the vulva, are the characteristics of this yeast infection.