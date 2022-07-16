Some Women May Develop Vaginal Yeast Infection After Taking Antibiotics: Here’s Why

Vaginal Yeast Infection affects 3 out of 4 women. Below are some tips to reduce your risk of vaginal yeast infections.

Many women experience vaginal yeast infection or vaginal candidiasis at some point in their lifetimes. Estimates say it affects 3 out of 4 women. Overgrowth of fungus candida is held responsible for most infections. This can result from pregnancy, uncontrolled diabetes, an impaired immune system or taking oral contraceptives or hormone therapy. Antibiotic use can also increase your risk of developing a yeast infection.

If you're taking broad-spectrum antibiotics, these drugs can also wipe out many of the beneficial bacteria in your vagina, leading to overgrowth of Candida. This is the reason why sometimes you get a vaginal yeast infection occurs after taking antibiotics.

Symptoms of yeast infection

Irritation and intense itchiness of the vagina and the vulva;thick, white discharge; A burning sensation while urinating or during intercourse; redness and swelling of the vulva, are the characteristics of this yeast infection.

Severe signs and symptoms include extensive redness, tears, cracks or sores. If you experience four or more yeast infections in a year, it indicates that you have a complicated yeast infection.

Tips to prevent virginal yeast infection

Follow the following healthy habits to reduce your risk of vaginal yeast infections:

Wear cotton underwear that isn't too tight

Avoid douching as this removes some of healthy bacteria in the vagina

Stop using scented feminine products

Do not take very hot baths

Use antibiotics only when necessary. These drugs do not work on viral infections such as colds or flu.

Staying in wet clothes for too long can also promote yeast overgrowth. So, change your wet swimsuit or workout attire as soon as possible.

