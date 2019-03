Yes, autism can grip your child’s brain even when she is in the womb. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is an umbrella term for a cluster of neurodevelopmental disorders including autism, which impairs the normal growth of your child’s brain and manifests itself through abnormal behaviour, impaired communication, social and cognitive skills. According to the researchers of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, ASD can occur to babies when they are inside the womb. The researchers studied the brain tissues of dead autistic children in the cortex, the outermost part of the brain. Abnormality was found in 90 per cent of the cases in the brain regions responsible for social, communication and language skills. The researchers further noted that these cells were formed due to the defects that took place during the second or third trimester of the gestational period.

As per the WHO estimates, 1 out of 160 children suffers from autism globally. However, the occurrence of this condition in India is 2.25 per 1000 children, as revealed by a 2018 report of Indian Council of Medical Research. Though psychiatrists and developmental experts haven’t been to able to identify the cause of behind autism yet, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that genetic and environmental factors can your child’s risk of being born with autism.

According to experts in the field and a growing body of research, the would-be mother’s exposure to environmental pollution and certain chemicals, along with other physiological changes that she may go through during pregnancy and delivery, can also negatively impact the prenatal brain development of her child and increase his chance of developing ASD. With World Autism Awareness Day around the corner, we tell you about the precautionary measures you can take during your gestational period to safeguard your newborn from this incurable developmental disorder.

Load up on iron

Women who have iron deficiency are more likely to give birth to a baby with autistic disorder as compared to pregnant women who maintain sufficient iron levels in their body. According to the findings of a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, children born to iron-deficient women have a 5 times greater risk of developing this disorder. WHO suggests that you should have at least 30 to 60 mg of iron daily during pregnancy. In order to meet this recommended dietary allowance, you can consult your nutritionist and ask for a meal plan that is best for you and your soon-to-be-born child.

Avoid exposure to chemicals

Chemicals which can be found in plastic, flame-retardants, and even in your cosmetics can put your kid at the risk of developing autistic disorder. It is important to consult your doctor to understand what could be dangerous for you. He may suggest you to stop consuming canned foods, drinking water from bottles made out of plastic and also ask you to not use fragrant personal care items.

Maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Diabetes or fluctuation of blood glucose inside your body can lead to various health conditions, as it affects your immune system and makes your body more susceptible to catch infections. However, gestational diabetes is even worse, not only for you, but also for your child inside the womb. Findings of a study published in the Journal of American Medical Association cited that pregnant women who were diagnosed with diabetes during the 26th week of their pregnancy have 63 per cent more chance of having a baby with autism as compared to women with ideal blood sugar levels.

Avoid epidural during delivery

Would-be moms who opt for a normal delivery may need epidural anaesthesia to control pain. In this process, anaesthetic and pain relieving medications are injected to your spinal area. In some cases, when anaesthesia takes a bit longer than normal to work, the surgeons may increase the amount to overcome this issue. According to a study published in the journal Science, it was found that using spinal anaesthesia can inhibit the release of oxytocin which is responsible to lower the levels of chloride (a chemical element) in infants. Chloride is key to a baby’s brain development.

Keep your weight in check during pregnancy

Various studies have noted a link between women’s pre-pregnancy body mass index, weight gain during pregnancy and the risk of her child developing autism. According to a research featured in the November 2013 edition of Pediatrics, if you pile up even 2.2 kgs more than the recommended 16 kg (11 kg for overweight women) weight gain during pregnancy, you are at a significant higher risk of giving birth to an autistic child.

Do not expose yourself to air pollution

Air pollution is the reason behind 4.2 million deaths globally, says a WHO report. However, it can also lead to autism in kids, if the exposure is persistent. According to a study published in the journal Environment International, in a developing country like China, polluted particles from vehicles and industrial emission can increase the risk of autistic disorder in kids by up to 78 per cent.

Do not take over-the-counter medicines

It is imperative that you avoid taking any medicine during your pregnancy without consulting your doctor, as it can cause a side-effect which can be dangerous for you and your baby’s health. According to a 2013 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, it was found that valproate, a medicine which is used to treat conditions like epilepsy among other brain-related problems can surge your chances of having a baby with autism.