Dehydration, sepsis, a heart attack, toxic overload in the body and kidney stones are the known triggers behind kidney failure. But did you know that working too hard in the gym can also spell doom for your kidneys? Well, this is how it works: Going overboard you’re your workouts can lead to muscle injury, triggered by dead muscle fibers and the release of their content into your bloodstream. This condition is known as rhabdomyolysis. In this condition your kidney fails to excrete toxins and waste materials from the body. Here is a low-down on rhabdomyolysis.

What causes rhabdomyolysis?

Broadly, there are two causes of rhabdomyolysis: Direct (traumatic) and indirect injury (non-traumatic) to muscle. Direct injury refers to a situation where muscles are hit directly due to an external force like an accident, fall, electrical shock, snake bite or prolonged immobilization of muscle.

Indirect muscle injury can be caused by the use of alcohol or other illegal drugs, anti psychotic medications, heat stroke, viral or bacterial infections.

Watch out for the symptoms

The symptoms of rhabdomyolysis can be quite tough to find because they are wide ranging. The signs vary on the basis of the underlying cause. They may be confined to one part of the body or manifest throughout your body. The classic symptoms, however, include pain your shoulder, thigh and lower back muscles, weakness in your hands and legs and dark coloured urine. The colours could be red, or brown. Associated symptoms could be nausea, abdominal pain, rapid heart rate, so on and so forth. Visit a doctor if you experience these symptoms. He may suggest blood and urine tests to rule out the condition.

Rhabdomyolysis: How can you avoid it?

Rhabdomyolysis is one condition that progresses gradually. You need to be aware of how hard you work out in the gym. Talk to your gym instructor and figure out a safe level of exercise. Listen to the signals of your body and don’t push yourself beyond a certain point of time. The line of treatment for rhabdomyolysis includes IV fluids to ensure sufficient urine production and safeguard you from kidney failure. Your physician will aim at maintaining electrolyte balance in the body to protect other body organs like heart. You may also need a surgical intervention. However, most the triggers behind the condition are reversible.