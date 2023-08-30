Yawning Incessantly? 5 Quick-Fixes You Can Try

Incessant yawning may be a sign of extreme fatigue, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, stress or lack of oxygen. Find out how you can quickly fix such a situation.

Do you often see yourself yawning non-stop even after getting more than eight hours of sleep the previous night? Yawning is natural but, when it happens incessantly, it can become slightly embarrassing. People around us may perceive it in the wrong way. But, there is a perfectly reasonable explanation to it. Yawning repeatedly even when you are not tired may be a reaction to extreme fatigue, sleep apnoea, stress, narcolepsy, or even a reaction to a medication. In certain circumstances, you may not be tired but you may be stress or you may be more tired emotionally than physically. Fatigue can show in your body in many different ways. However, worry not! We have brought to you certain quick fixes for this little problem.

5 Quick-Fixes For Incessant Yawning

Here are few tips you can try.

Drink Or Eat Something Cold

Cold beverages are the best and fastest fix. If you are a healthy healthy person, go for cold fresh fruit juices. This will not only help you stop yawning but also slightly take away the fatigue. There are other option for instance, cold coffee, cold water, cold foods or fruits and ice tea.

Practice Deep Breathing For A Few Minutes

Many a times, non-stop yawning is cause by the lack of oxygen in the body. This can happen if you are sitting and working in a room with poor circulation or if you are in an area with high pollution. When this happens, the only fix is to breathe deeply. This will ensure oxygen supply in your body, cells and organs and you will feel better in a while.

Laughing Or Talking To Someone

In case your symptom is because of fatigue or stress, talking to someone or having a good laugh can instantly stop this problem. The trick is to help our brain focus on something lighter in order to de-stress. You can also overcome fatigue in a similar manner.

Go For A Walk

No matter what the trigger of this issue is, being physically active can really help. Obviously, physical activity does not mean only intense cardio or gym exercise. It can also be a short walk in your office or a short walk in a garden. This will help you unwind, rejuvenate and re-focus.

Press Your Adams Apple

This tip is exclusively for men. Experts say that if you gently press your Adams apple, it may he4lo with incessant yawning. But, this is a risky tip so caution is advised to anyone who wants to try it.

Sit Up Straight

More often than not, the reason why you feel even more tired is because of your posture. Try sitting up straight and maintain posture. If you slouch on your desk, your brain will simply be unable to register the work mode and you will feel even more tired.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

