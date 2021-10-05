Yami Gautam Opens Up About Suffering From An Incurable Skin Condition; Know All About It

Taking it to her social media account, Yami Gautam recently opened up about suffering from an incurable skin condition called keratosis pilaris. Read on to know everything about this skin condition right here!

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is one of the actors known for her acting skills, but one cannot ignore how beautiful her skin looks. While there are many factors that make us believe that everything, we see on the silver screen is perfection - the reality is a bit different sometimes. We love how actors like Yami are opening up about skin problems, and you should "embrace" whoever you are, regardless of how you feel.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Bhoot Police actor opened up about dealing with a skin condition, called Keratosis-Pilaris, adding that she wants to embrace it. She went on to say that she has had a skin problem since she was a teenager and that it is incurable. Yami Gautam posted in an Instagram message to her "Insta family" that she decided against post-production on her images and instead embraced her skin condition.

Check Out Yami Gautam's Post Right Here:

What Is Keratosis Pilaris?

Keratosis pilaris, also known as "chicken skin," is a common skin disorder characterised by areas of rough-feeling lumps. Dead skin cells clog hair follicles, resulting in these little lumps or pimples. They might be reddish or brown in colour. It mostly appears on the upper arms, cheeks, buttocks, or thighs. It is not contagious, and the pimples normally don't cause any pain or irritation. This problem is known to get worse during the winter months when the skin dries up, and it can also get worse during pregnancy. This harmless, inherited skin disorder has no cure, but there are several ways to treat it or prevent it from worsening.

Symptoms

One of the most noticeable symptoms of keratosis pilaris is its appearance. The bumps can form anywhere on the skin where there are hair follicles, but never on the soles of your feet or the palms of your hands. Other signs and symptoms of the disease may include:

Itchy, irritable skin

Dry skin

Sandpaper-like bumps

Flesh-coloured, white, red, pink, brown or black bumps depending on the skin tone

Redness around bumps

What Causes Keratosis Pilaris?

This benign skin condition occurs when there is a buildup of keratin (a hair protein) in the pores. Keratin from your body hair gets trapped in your pores and blocks the opening of new hair follicles if you have keratosis pilaris. As a result, a tiny bulge appears where a hair would normally be. While the exact cause of the condition is unknown and anyone can develop the condition, it is more common due to these factors:

Hay fever

Obesity

Children and women are more prone

Eczema

Ichthyosis

Dry skin

Hormonal changes

In case you notice any changes in your skin, consult your dermatologist to know for sure the problem you are suffering from.