Wound Care Management: It’s More Than Just Dressing Change Or Bandaging

From biomaterial-based dressings to nanotherapeutics and bioengineered skin grafts, wound care management has evolved tremendously in the last couple of decades.

Recently, Bangalore-based Axio Biosolutions got FDA clearance for its chitosan-based hemostat for controlling severe surgical bleeding. The company claimed that its latest innovation, dubbed Ax-Surgi Surgical Hemostat, will enable surgeons to control severe bleeding and prevent blood loss in many difficult surgeries. Not just in surgical wounds and traumatic injuries, this Chitosan-Based Hemostat can be used for temporary control of internal organ space bleeding, it stated.

The company offers a range of products for effective wound care management, be it diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, burn wounds, surgical wounds or other c.

Recent innovations like "BioActive Chitosan" are changing the landscape of wound care management. Wound care is more than dressing change or bandaging. It has evolved with more effective dressing materials, better formulations, and advanced technology.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr. VP Puvaneswaran from Axio Biosolutions sheds light on some of the latest developments in wound care management. Excerpts follow:

Q. How chronic wound care management is evolving.

The management of wound care has evolved tremendously in the last couple of decades. The rapid expansion in medical technologies have evolved to much more than just dressing change or bandaging. Recent advances in wound care therapies includes nanotherapeutics, advanced wound care dressings, smart bandages, bioengineered skin grafts, stem cell therapies and 3-dimensional (3D) bioprinting-based approaches. Of these, wound dressings, which have been the mainstay for decades and have evolved from being simple bandage and gauze to advance nanoparticle and biomaterial-based dressings. These developments complement the growing understanding in the wound and healing dynamics.

Q. What is the new "News" in chronic wound care?

As we aspire to understand the wound and healing mechanics better, medical technology is keeping abreast with newer advances to better manage the outcome. One such advance is a biomaterial-based dressing 'Bioactive' Chitosan based advanced wound care dressing. Chitosan, an abundantly available natural polymer recognised for its diverse bioactivities, also possess active wound healing capability by encouraging new cell (granulation) and vessel formations. The 100% Chitosan dressing, augmented by a proprietary technology, Bioactive Microfibre Gelling Technology (BMG™) can be applied at any phases of the wound healing being able to absorb the excess discharge while maintaining the wound moist, debride the wound to keep it clean, provide anti-microbial protection (without the presence of silver), reduce pain sensation and both healthcare providers (HCPs) and patients friendly when it comes to applying and removing the dressing. Clinically, the dressing has shown excellent results, including in many difficult-to-treat and complex wounds.

Q. What are the real needs of the patients and HCPs in wound care?

With such advancements, comes a quandary to choose the most suited treatment to each patient. As wound healing process goes through phases and often complicated by discharges and infections, choosing the best suited option often involves many different modalities. To comfort the minds of the HCPs and patients in the wound care dressing space, a clinically proven dressing which can be applied at ease during any phase of wound healing is something that will meet their real needs. Due to inherent properties like inducing haemostasis, granulation and epithelization, inhibition of Matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial, the Chitosan dressing can be applied during any phase, be it during the haemostasis, inflammation, proliferation, or remodelling phases. In the long term, this will allow more freedom to the HCPs and patients to co-manage the wound as patients can change the dressings at home without the need to purchase and store different type of dressings. Also, the healing process of a wound is not homogenous, so a dressing that treats all phases without the need to change to different type of dressings is a blessing to the HCPs and patients.

Q. Are there anything more than just dressings for chronic wound care?

The chronic wound care is evolving beyond 'just' dressings. Newer technologies like nanoparticles, bioengineering, smart bandages, stem cells and 3D bioprinting are providing more options to the HCPs in managing the wounds. Biomaterial based gels and irrigation solutions like Chitosan wound gel and irrigation solutions provide more options to the HCPs to treat wounds being able to retain the biomaterial properties in different forms to cleanse and heal the wounds. The availability of clinically proven biomaterial-based products other than the dressings can add value to the HCPs and patients, especially during different phases of wound healing. These newer treatment modalities offer a lot promises to the future of wound care.