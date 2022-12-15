Worms Found In Testicles: Indian Man With Swollen Testes Discovers Dancing Scrotal Worms Living Inside

In a terrifying video that has surfaced on the internet, it can be seen that there are dancing worms residing inside a man's scrotum.

A video that is going viral on the internet has left the netizens in splits. Dancing worms were discovered living inside the scrotum of a 26-year-old man in India. Two doctors from the Max Super Specialty Hospital in India have documented a video in which worms can be seen dancing inside the scrotum. The unusual video which first surfaced on YouTube has been shared massively by netizens.

In the case study, the doctors mentioned that the 26-year-old had first visited the hospital with unexplained testicular pain, and swelling in the genital areas. The man had complained that the two symptoms were bothering him for over one month. "He also has a mild fever. It was suspected to be some type of parasite infection," one of the doctors said.

The Man Is Diagnosed With Wuchereria Bancrofti Infection

In the test report, the doctors saw that there are a large number of absolute eosinophils present in the bloodstream. Additionally, an echogenic, linear structure was also found with movements inside one of the channels of the scrotum - the doctors have described this activity as a filarial dance.

Wuchereria bancrofti infection is what the man has been diagnosed with. According to the doctors, the parasite looks like malaria and is mainly transmitted through mosquito bites(however, it is not common and usually happens when a man gets bitten several times). Once this virus enters the bloodstream, it can multiply really faster and produce millions of offspring. The filarial dance was happening due to the activity of the thread-like worms moving inside the infected portion of the body (in this case, it was the scrotum).

How To Know If Something Is Wrong With Your Scrotum?

The scrotum is a part of the male reproductive system. It is that organ of the body which carries the testicles, that helps in the production, storage, and transportation of sperm. It is important to keep good care of this organ. But how to know if something is going terribly wrong down there? Health conditions come with a set of signs and symptoms. When your scrotum health is at risk, you will notice some unusual symptoms, such as:

An unusual formation of a lump. Unexplained pain in the scrotal area. Dull aching pain or a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum area. Pain in the lower back, groin, and abdominal area. Swelling in the scrotum. Redness of the skin near the scrotum. Nausea and vomiting Fever Puss or blood stains in the urine.

If you notice any unusual symptoms, make sure to get yourself checked by a doctor immediately.