World Zoonoses Day 2022: Understanding Zoonotic Diseases And Preventing Infection

Zoonosis

Zoonotic diseases are very common and it is increasing in recent days. Around 60 per cent of the emerging human infections are zoonotic in nature.

Humans and animals, both play very significant roles in the origin of infectious diseases. Majority of the diseases that are highly contagious can be traced back to animals. A report by the Asia Pacific Strategy For Emerging Diseases state that around 60 per cent of the emerging human infections are zoonotic in nature. More than 70 per cent of these pathogens originated from wildlife species. The term 'Zoonoses' is derived from the Greek word 'Zoon', which means animal, and 'nosos', which means illness. According to the World Health Organization, any disease or infection that is naturally transmissible from vertebrate animals to humans or from humans to animals is classified as a zoonoses. World Zoonoses day on 6th of July commemorates the first vaccination that was administered against Zoonotic diseases.

Zoonotic diseases are very common, and it is increasing in recent days. According to an estimate provided by scientists, 6 out of 10 known infectious diseases in people can be transmitted from animals. In addition to that, 3 out of 4 new diseases are also zoonotic in nature.

Transmission Of Zoonotic Diseases

Animal and humans have a very close connection. The physical proximity is very close for people who take care of farm animals or veterinarian doctors who treat animals. According to the CDC, transmission of zoonotic diseases happens due to close contact between animals and humans. It can also spread when we consume meat of animals that are infected with any kind of virus or use products that are made from animals.

Moreover, a lot of antibiotics are being used on farm animals, especially the ones reared as pets and for meat. Due to this excessive use of antibiotics, the zoonotic pathogens are becoming more resistant to antibiotics as well. This could further increase the spread. Zoonotic diseases can also spread from bites and scratches from animals. These can be caused by mosquitoes, ticks, fleas and insects.

Prevention Tips

Zoonotic diseases are not just of one single kind. Each one requires different treatment and different preventive measures. Here are few steps.

Proper care of farm animals can help reduce food borne zoonotic disease

Maintain proper hand hygiene, hand sanitizers do not work for all kinds of germs

If you have pets, keep a hygienic environment

Bites and scratches from animals can be deadly, be aware of them.

Be aware of zoonotic diseases both at home, away from home (such as at petting zoos or other animal exhibits), in childcare settings or schools and when you travel.

Detecting and surveying pathogens and their presence

Surveillance to detect risk factors of these diseases

Keeping vaccines and treatment options ready

Many of these zoonotic diseases are preventable and treatable. It only requires a coordinated approach by state and health officials to remain prepared when these diseases tend to go out of control.

