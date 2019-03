Drinking water is of utmost importance as it can help you tackle many diseases. According to a study published in the journal Nutrition Reviews, dehydration can result in mood disruptions and may also affect your cognitive functioning. It can affect your concentration and alertness and at times, give you a stubborn headache. One may experience a headache owing to chronic mild dehydration, finds a study published in the Journal Of Evaluation in Clinical Practice. You will be able to deal with it, if you are drinking enough water. Apart from these, filling yourself up with this zero calorie drink can help you fight obesity as well, reveals another study published in the journal Nutrition Reviews. Water is a prime component for fat oxidation as well. Fat oxidation is the process that helps your body to use stored fats to produce energy. On this World Water Day, we tell you how water can help you tackle ailments like high blood pressure, indigestion, constipation and many more.

Kidney damage

Do you know that you will be able to keep your kidneys healthy by loading yourself up with water? It can help you speed up the process of diluting the acid which can lead to kidney stones. So, up your water intake to keep yourself away from various types of infections and toxins. Also, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, not drinking enough water can be one of the risk factors behind the development and progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD). It leads to loss of kidney function and may also cause renal failure.

High BP

High blood pressure can be problematic for you as it can scale up your risk of stroke and many other health ailments. So, along with making those lifestyle modifications like having a well-balanced diet, cutting off those excess kilos and working out regularly, drinking water can also be helpful. If you do not load yourself up with water then you may get dehydrated and your body actually depends on sodium to preserve the fluid balance. Sodium is known to escalate BP levels. Dehydration can forcefully shutdown your capillary beds (microscopic blood vessels) and tend to pressurize both capillaries and arteries increasing your blood pressure. So, stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water to prevent high blood pressure.

Arthritis

Arthritis is known as the inflammation of joints. The symptoms of this painful condition can be stiffness, swelling along with a decreased range of motion. If you are dehydrated for a longer period of time then it can lower your joints’ shock-absorbing ability which is a painful condition. But water can be a boon for those suffering from arthritis as it helps lubricate the joints bringing down the chance of friction, another condition that can be equally painful.

Constipation

Today, many people suffer from constipation owing to their sedentary lifestyle and faulty eating habits. So, eating fibre-rich foods, staying physically active and drinking enough water can help one manage constipation. According to a study published in the journal De Pediatira, low water intake is linked to constipation while another research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that fluid loss and fluid restriction may lead to constipation. So, don’t forget to grab your glass of water from time to time if you want healthy bowel movement. It will not only allow you to flush out toxins from your body, but it will also aid in digestion by pushing down and dissolving the acid produced in your stomach. Remember that starting your day with a glass of water can take your metabolism rate up by 24 per cent. This finding by a research featured in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism also states that a higher metabolic rate from early in the morning will make sure that you digest faster and better through the day.

Insomnia

Do you find it difficult to sleep? Have you become a night owl? Then, it is time to watch your water intake. Insomnia can lead to fatigue, lack of focus, and a even a more serious condition like diabetes. So, along with medications prescribed by your doctor and other lifestyle modifications, you MUST also drink enough water regularly. Water helps you fall asleep easily.

Fever

When you are running a fever, your body drains water from your cells depleting you off your fluid reserves. Drinking a lot of water, when your temperature is high will help you replenish the lost fluids. Remember, dehydration can worsen your fever symptoms.

Colon infections

The sludge that builds up in your colon needs to be flushed out. This is done very well by water. Keeping your colon clean will drive away the infections and help in faster absorption of nutrients through the day.

The take-home message: You should drink water in the quantity recommended by your expert. Ideally, it should be 2 litres a day. Remember, over-hydration can also invite water intoxication. This takes place when the amount of sodium and other electrolytes in your body go down owing to excessive water intake.