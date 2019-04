World Voice Day (WVD) is celebrated every year on 16th of April with the aim of promoting vocal health and making people aware about good voice care practices. This year, the theme of WVD is ‘Be kind with your voice’. Indeed, we need to be careful about our vocal cords as if we don’t want to lose our voice to conditions like laryngitis, pharyngitis, and even worse, throat cancer. A less common form of cancer, throat cancer affects more men than women, globally. The challenge with this cancer is that the symptoms are pretty innocuous. The significant signs include a simple sore throat and cough which can easily pass off as results of a viral attack. However, if your sore throat and cough last for more than two to three weeks, you need to visit a doctor. Watch out for accompanying symptoms like blood in the cough, neck lump, difficulty in swallowing and breathing, ear pain and a change in voice.

Uncontrollable division and multiplication of abnormal cells, giving rise to malignant tumours in your voice box, vocal cords, tonsils and various other parts of the throat lead to throat cancer. It mostly affects people who smoke and drink heavily. Like any other cancer, throat cancer also has four stages. Stages I and II are considered less dangerous as the cancer cells remain confined to one area of the organ. In stage three, the cells spread to lymph nodes and other parts of the throat while at the last stage, or stage four sees the disease blows out of proportion moving to head, neck, chest and even far-away organs like lungs and liver.

HOW MANY TYPES OF THROAT CANCER ARE THERE?

Throat cancer has been categorised into two groups based on the location. When your phanrynx (the connecting tube between your nose and oesophagus) is affected, it is known as pharyngeal cancer. On the other hand, if the cancerous cells hit your larynx or voice box, that is positioned at the end your throat, it is known as laryngeal cancer. Each of these throat cancers is sub-divided on the basis of specific originating points of the cancer cells.

Pharyngeal cancer

There are three types of pharyngeal cancer: Nasopharyngeal cancer (the type where cancer cells originate in your nasopharynx which is the back of the nose and upper portion of the throat), oropharyngeal cancer (the type where cancer cells originate in your oropharynx, which is the middle of your throat, tonsils and base of your tongue) and hypopharyngeal cancer (the type where cancer cells originate in your hypopharynx, which is the last portion of your throat and the entry point to the food pipe)

Laryngeal cancer

Laryngeal cancer also has three sub-divisions: Supraglottic cancer: (the type where cancer cells develop in the top portion of your larynx or voice box) , glottic cancer (the type where cancer cells originate in the middle of your larynx, which harbours your vocal cords) and subglottic cancer (the type where cancer cells are found in the lower part of your voice box).

FACTORS THAT UP YOUR RISK OF THROAT CANCER

As already mentioned, men are more at risk of developing throat cancer. However, apart from your gender, there are a host of other factors that can make you vulnerable to this condition: Over consumption of alcohol, smoking too much over a long period of time, Human papillomavirus (HPV) and exposure to toxic chemicals like nickel, asbestos, sulphuric acid fumes, etc. Chewing tobacco is more dangerous than smoking in case of throat cancer while more than two drinks a day can also increase your chance of getting this condition. HPV, a virus transmitted through oral sex, is associated with oropharyngeal cancer. However, getting vaccinated against it can reduce your risk. Poor nutrition and oral hygiene, genetic predisposition and frequent flow of stomach acid into your oesophagus can also be responsible for increasing your vulnerability to throat cancer. It has also been found that people with this condition have other cancers like lung and bladder cancer too.

DETECTION: HOW DOES IT GO?

The diagnostic process begins with the analysis of medical history and symptoms. It can be followed by a physical exam for checking lumps in your throat. If your doctor suspects a lump, he can use some devices for a more detailed and closer view of your throat. In case of an abnormality, he will send tissue samples from your throat for a biopsy, the only test that confirms or rules out the malignancy of a tumour. The biopsy can be done through surgery, with the help of a needle or by using a device called endoscope. Imaging tests like MRI, CT scan, PET scan and X-rays are also recommended to find out the size of the tumour and spot the locations where cancer cells have spread. If cancer cells are found in the middle of your throat, tonsils or at the base of your tongue, an HPV test will be suggested.

TREATMENT: WHAT TO EXPECT

As we all know, cancer spreads unmanageably fast. So, early access to treatment is crucial for ensuring successful recovery. The line of treatment for throat cancer depends upon the origination point, stage and your overall health. Here are the standard treatment modalities you should be prepared for. You may need one or more of these methods, depending on your condition.

Radiation therapy

In this therapy, high-energy radiation beams are employed to kill cancer cells. Radiation is generally used for small tumours in their early stages. However, in case of a tumour in its advanced stage, your oncologist may use it in combination with chemotherapy. Radiations can be used before and after the surgery.

Surgical intervention

There are various types of operative measures for malignant throat tumours. In case of an early stage throat cancer the tumour is treated with the help of an endoscope. Endoscope is an elongated, thin tube carrying a light, camera, lasers or surgical instruments to the location of the tumour. For larger tumours on your larynx or pharynx, partial or complete removal of these organs is suggested after figuring out the severity of the condition. If your larynx or voice box is removed, then you may need to learn a new method of speaking. In case your cancer has travelled to lymph nodes, they may have to be removed. A large tumour on the vocal cord is likely to need partial or complete removal of the organ.

Chemotherapy

Like radiation, it is used to kill cancer cells. In some cases, chemotherapy is used to reduce the size of a tumour before the surgery and in others, it is applied to kill the residual cancer cells post an operation.

Targeted therapy

This is a treatment modality where powerful medicines are used to stem the growth and spread of cancer cells. In other words, through this therapy the malignant tumours of your throat are deprived of the factors that they need in order to grow.

CARING FOR FAST RECOVERY

Post-treatment measures need to be taken for you to bounce back to normal life. While some may need to resort to speech and voice therapy for learning new methods of speaking, others may require occupational therapy to tackle the trouble of swallowing. In case of a post-surgery neck or face deformity, a reconstruction surgery may also be necessary. Also, never skip your follow-up appointments with the doctor. You need to be observed closely for a couple of years. Smoking and alcohol consumption are a no-no for you, as they may make your treatment unsuccessful and lead to a relapse. Lastly and most importantly, you need rest and healthy foods on your platter. Make sure you eat a lot of fruits and vegetables.