Can you imagine your life without a voice? Well, not really! Our voice gives vent to our thoughts and plays an instrumental role in making us who we are apart from ensuring that our daily functions are performed in the right manner. So, it is essential that we know about the potential dangers that can lead to voice loss and other voice-related disorders along with ways to take care of this vital organ of our body. World Voice Day is observed every year on 16th April with this aim.

In the year 1999, Brazil celebrated World Voice Day for the first time as the Brazilian National Voice Day. Gradually, countries like Argentina and Portugal started observing this day and it came to be known as the International Voice Day. From 2002, when the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, US, started observing this day officially, the name changed to World Voice Day. This year, the theme of this campaign is ‘Be kind with your voice’. In order to be ‘kind’ to our voice we need to protect it from potential dangers. As we celebrate World Voice Day today, here is a list of vocal cord threats you need to arm up against.

Smoking

This habit can cause dryness and irritation to your throat. Smoking heavily for a long period of time can also lead to the development of cancerous and non-cancerous tumors in your vocal cords, located in the middle of your larynx or voice box. in the throat. While a non-cancerous growth comes with a sore throat, cough and hoarseness in voice, malignant tumours come with the same symptoms plus blood in the cough, neck lump, difficulty in swallowing and breathing, ear pain and unexplained weight-loss. Both can lead to long-terms damage to your vocal cords, leading to voice loss. According to a study published in the journal PeerJ, smokers are more likely to have a voice disorder like dysphonia than people who never smoke. Passive smoking is equally bad for your voice. Smoking can also lead to the accumulation of phlegm in your respiratory tract.

So, kick the butt if you want to keep voicing your thoughts (literally and metaphorically!). Quitting smoking is all the more essential for singers.

Alcohol

Alcohol can potentially make your throat dry. A dehydrated throat can lead to excessive mucus secretion that can cover your vocal folds leading to speech troubles. Also, drinking alcohol constricts the muscles in your throat, affecting the range of your voice. If you are drunk and are out of your senses (which happens with the best of us!), you may end up speaking at an abnormally high pitch. This can also disturb your vocal cord and give you a hoarse voice. If you continue to drink alcohol for a longer duration, it can make your vocal cords numb, robbing you off your singing capacity permanently.

Too much usage of voice

This is mostly an occupational hazard faced by singers, teachers, radio jockeys, actors, language trainers, so on and so forth. Since they need to speak a lot, their vocal cord along with other throat muscles are overused, which may lead to non-cancerous growths, hoarseness and significant changes in your voice. These growths are of three types: Nodules, polyps, and cysts. Nodules appear in the middle of the cords, while polyps grow on one side of the vocal cord. Cysts, on the other hand, develop near or beneath the vocal cord surface. If overuse leads to serious damage to your vocal cords, you may need surgical intervention. In extreme cases, these damages can lead to voice loss.

Throat cancer

Affecting more men than women, throat cancer can be a serious threat to your vocal cords because this condition may require partial or complete removal of these organs. So, make sure that you keep the risk factors at bay. Smoking, excessive indulgence in alcohol, Human papillomavirus (transmitted through oral sex), exposure to toxic environmental toxins and poor oral hygiene increase your chance of getting throat cancer.

Common cold

When you speak, air passes through your larynx or voice box, vibrating your vocal cords that sit in the middle of this organ. In other words, your speech emanates from the vibration of your vocal cords. This mechanism gets affected when you catch a cold. Generally, air passes through your voice box present in your throat when you speak. This condition leads to inflammation in your throat and swelling in your vocal cords, triggering a hoarse voice. If it persists for long, there may be permanent changes in your voice.

Allergies

Allergies leading to a runny nose can swell up your vocal cords. When you are hit by allergies, mucus travels down from your nose into your throat causing irritation to your vocal cords. Also, coughing and clearing your throat frequently can strain your voice box. Moreover, antihistamine drugs recommended in case of allergies can dry up the mucus in your throat. This is harmful for your vocal cords as they need to be sufficiently moist to work properly.

Laryngitis

Caused by the inflammation of your vocal cords, laryngitis leads to uncontrolled cough and a hoarse voice. Overuse of vocal cords is the main culprit behind the condition and the symptoms include a sore and scratchy throat, fever, and discharge from your nose and difficulty in swallowing. Though the symptoms subside on their own, in extreme cases, you may lose your voice too. Apart from overuse of vocal cords, the other factors that up your risk of laryngitis include smoking and drinking, exposure to environmental toxins, repeated instances of acid reflux, etc.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease

This is a condition that occurs when stomach acid frequently flows up into the oesophagus, a tube connected to your throat. It can cause heartburn and weaken your voice too. Also known as acid reflux, it can push up the oesophagus and may even spread up to the larynx causing irritation to your vocal cords and throat, resulting in a hoarse voice and too much mucus in your throat.

Drugs

Drugs like hormonal pill can sometimes destroy your vocal cords’ thickness. Asthma puffs and antihistamines can also make them dry and lead to excessive mucus secretion. All these can make it difficult for you to speak. Moreover, some acne medications and anti-depressants can affect the surface of your voice cords. If your physician prescribes these drugs to you, discuss with him about special voice care measures that you can take during the course. Aspirin is another a commonly used OTC drug that can cause numbness to your throat. Avoid popping in this pill frequently, if not extremely necessary.

Protect your voice

Most of the voice problems can be reversed by treating their causes through behavioural and lifestyle changes. Smoking and drinking are the most notorious offenders to your voice. It’s best to quit them altogether. But if you can’t moderation is a must. That is the first step towards voice care that you can take.

Dehydration is another culprit that you need to fix. As both caffeine and alcohol can lead to dehydration of throat and larynx, it is better to avoid them. If that is not possible, keep your water intake up. Having your vocal cords well-hydrated can keep vocal injuries at bay. Not only these beverages, air conditioning during the summer can also lead to throat dehydration. Therefore, drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water per day. Using a humidifier at home during the winter will also help.

As mentioned earlier, frequent episodes of acid reflux can also affect your vocal cords. To manage this condition, you need to avoid or go slow on the triggers like citrus fruits, tomatoes, garlic, sodas and red wine that. Instead, go for foods containing vitamins A and E (spinach and nuts), as they help keep the mucus membranes lining your throat healthy.

Lastly, and most importantly, you voice needs rest like your body. Dedicate some time for voice rest every day, especially if you are in a profession that requires you to speak a lot.