World Vitiligo Day 2026: How vitiligo starts, early symptoms, common myths and foods patients should avoid

Here's how vitiligo begins, its early warning signs, common myths, and foods patients should avoid to manage symptoms better on World Vitiligo Day 2026.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sindhura Mandava

World Vitiligo Day 2026 How vitiligo starts, early symptoms, common myths and foods patients should avoid

Vitiligo is long term spreading of depigmented areas or white patches on various parts of the body. It affects millions of people globally and may have a negative effect on confidence and emotional wellness. This World Vitiligo Day 2026, experts are asking to better understand and counter any myths associated with the disease.

How Does Vitiligo Start?

According to Dr. Sindhura Mandava, Sr. Consultant Dermatologist & Aesthetics at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, vitiligo usually begins when melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing skin pigment (melanin) are damaged or stop functioning.

"Vitiligo typically starts when melanocytes, the skin's pigment-producing cells, are harmed or cease to function. This results in tiny white or light patches that may gradually expand over time, usually on the hands, feet, face, or other places that are subjected to frequent contact. Although the precise cause may vary, some people may be affected by autoimmune causes, stress, and skin injuries," says Dr. Mandava.

First the condition is noticeable as tiny pale patches which gradually get bigger. The patches can persist locally in some cases, and extend to other parts of the body in other cases.

Common Symptoms Of Vitiligo

Loss of skin colour in certain areas is the most common symptom of vitiligo. Mayo Clinic suggests these patches will first develop on the hands, face, around the eyes, mouth, feet or genitals. White or gray hair on the scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes or beard may also occur more quickly than normal.

In some individuals, the skin disease can also be caused by stress, severe sunburn or repeated injury to the skin.

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Vitiligo is Not Contagious

Vitiligo is considered to be one of the most commonly repeated myths of the disease because it is believed that the condition is contagious. This has been refuted by health experts quite strongly.

It's important to keep in mind that poor hygiene has nothing to do with vitiligo, which cannot be passed from person to person, according to Dr. Mandava.

Which Foods Should Vitiligo Patients Avoid?

Scientifically there is not one specific diet, or no particular diet as such, that is known as the "vitiligo diet" that is effective for everyone. Some people may have foods or other behavioural triggers that make their symptoms come on more quickly.

The only thing about diet that should be avoided by everyone with vitiligo, is not a list of foods, Dr. Mandava says. But some people may have flare-ups after consuming alcohol, too highly processed foods or food items that are not suitable for digestion of the body.

Many health practitioners recommend patients to steer clear of junk food, smoking, alcohol, and foods that are highly processed as they could lead to higher inflammation.

Foods That May Help Support Skin Health

A balanced and healthy diet is encouraged and not just the dietary restrictions. Eating a well-balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, proteins, nuts, antioxidant-rich foods can keep skin healthy and boost immunity.

Vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, copper and antioxidants in foods can help with skin repair and reduce oxidative stress. Also drinking a good amount of water and protecting the skin from excessive sun are important.

"Patients should prioritize correct dermatological treatment rather than depending on diet alone," adds Dr. Mandava.

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