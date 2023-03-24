World Tuberculosis Day: Role Of Vaccination In TB Prevention And Control

- Health A-Z
World Tuberculosis Day 2023: Tuberculosis (TB) is the most common infectious and contagious disease globally, especially in developing countries. TB is associated with a very high burden of morbidity and mortality in developing nations. It is also responsible for the increased financial burden on the government. The disease per se and sequelae (after effects) are both in high prevalence and incidence in our country. The occurrence of illness depends on the immunity status of the individuals. Dr Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, will further explain the role of the TB vaccine in this article.
TB can be broadly classified into Pulmonary (involving lungs) and extrapulmonary (other organs except for lungs).
They develop TB more frequently compared to normal children. According to WHO figures, an estimated 10.6 million individuals will become infected with tuberculosis (TB) worldwide in 2021. The population comprises six million males, 3.4 million women, and 1.2 million children. In 2021, 1.6 million people died from tuberculosis (including 187 000 people with HIV). TB is the 13th most significant cause of mortality worldwide and the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19 (behind HIV/AIDS).
India is responsible for almost one-quarter of the global TB burden. The projected TB incidence in 2021 is 2,590,000 (188 per 100,000 population). The number of HIV-positive TB cases was 53,000. TB killed an estimated 11,000 HIV-positive persons in 2021, and an estimated 493,000 HIV-negative people died.
Notification to government agencies is a critical factor for controlling TB infection. But as prevention is always better than cure, vaccination of every newborn is the best method to decrease the health care and personal burden due to tuberculosis.
In addition, all pregnant females should be educated regarding the importance of vaccination and their beneficial effects on a child`s health.
Many other vaccine trials are going on to prevent tuberculosis, the results of which may be published shortly. To conclude, vaccines should be the primary care modality for people, and every newborn should receive all the vaccines according to schedule.
