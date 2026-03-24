World Tuberculosis Day: President Murmu highlights India’s fight against Tuberculosis

World Tuberculosis Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu highlights India's fight against TB, TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan progress, and the theme "Yes! We Can End TB"

World Tuberculosis Day President Murmu highlights India’s fight against Tuberculosis

The world celebrates World Tuberculosis Day every year on March 24, which creates awareness of the severe health, social and economic burden of tuberculosis TB. The day is commemorated as the day when Robert Koch discovered the bacteria that cause tuberculosis in 1882. His discovery made scientists and doctors realise the tuberculosis and create appropriate treatment for the disease. TB is still considered as one of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world, even today, particularly in developing countries.

TB Message by President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu communicated a significant message on World Tuberculosis Day to indicate that India was struggling with tuberculosis. She claimed that tuberculosis has remained a significant social health issue, and it has impacted millions of individuals around the world. To eradicate the disease, the President stressed that it would be necessary to raise awareness, diagnose and treat the disease early. She further encouraged all stakeholders, such as the healthcare workers, communities and citizens to collaborate to eliminate tuberculosis.

Government efforts and TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

President Murmu was glad at the advances towards the achievement of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The campaign is based on detection of TB cases early, treatment of cases in a free manner, nutrition aid, and improved health facilities. These attempts are significant as TB does not only influence the health of a person, but also his or her financial and social life. The government is making efforts to see that the TB patients are well managed and that they undertake their treatment at the right time.

In India, the National TB Elimination Programme is having a significant role to play in the war on tuberculosis. The programme seeks to identify the TB cases at an early and supply free medicines besides preventing the infection. The early diagnosis is quite essential since untreated TB may be transmitted to others via the air. TB can be cured through proper and complete treatment and drug-resistant TB prevented.

World TB Day 2026 Theme: 'Yes! We Can End TB'

World Tuberculosis Day 2026 has the theme Yes! We Can End TB." The theme is hopeful, and it also urges the people, governments, and organisations in the world to collaborate in order to eradicate TB. Drug-resistant TB is one of the greatest problems nowadays, and it is more difficult to treat. That is why the awareness, frequent tests, and the course of treatment are extremely important.India is in a bid to eradicate tuberculosis within the next few years, and there are still attempts that are being made to get it done. The availability of better healthcare services, free treatment, and community involvement is assisting in the battle against TB.

Overall, World Tuberculosis Day makes people remember that TB is curable and preventable if it is noticed at the first stage. India is on the right track in its bid to eradicate tuberculosis with powerful government efforts and the general population. The connotation is evident, through education, prevention and a unified action, we can stop TB.

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