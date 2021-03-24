Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, governments across the globe made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public places. Studies have shown that wearing mask helped prevent the spread of the deadly to a large extend. Now, many healthcare experts are encouraging people to continue this habit of wearing masks to prevent transmission of other infectious diseases, like tuberculosis which kills more than 400,000 people each year in India. India contributes more than 25 per cent of the global TB burden. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India has more than 10 million active TB cases. On World Tuberculosis Day, doctors in India have stressed the urgent need to enhance awareness among the people about this ailment and effective measures to stop the infectious disease from spreading. They suggested that the measures taken to stop the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, including the mandatory use of face masks, can also help contain TB disease. Also Read - On-spot fine and test for those without masks in Srinagar

Similarity between Tuberculosis and Covid-19

Poor living conditions and overcrowding can contribute to the spread of tuberculosis, which is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that spread from one person to another through the air. The bacteria are released into the air when a person with TB disease coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings. The tiny droplets containing the bacteria may be inhaled by people nearby and become infected. The COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus is also an airborne disease. Both the diseases mainly affect the lungs. Also Read - Is it safe to wear face mask during vigorous exercise? Here’ what experts say

India being a densely populated nation, the physical proximity between people increases the spread of certain infectious diseases, like the deadly tuberculosis, said Dr Mohammad Nawaz S., Consultant Pulmonologist, KIMS Hospitals while speaking to IANS. Also Read - New COVID-19 strain is here, protect yourself with three layered surgical masks: Experts

“The onset of coronavirus and call to mask-up and maintain physical distance to prevent its spread was followed religiously in India, and this helped prevent the spread of virus to a great extent. The positive results from this suggest India is a disciplined nation, and its denizens can be encouraged to follow certain best practices to prevent spread of TB too,” he told the news agency.

India can successfully deploy similar tactics it employed against Covid-19 to contain TB disease, stated Dr Tapaswi Krishna P., Consultant Pulmonologist, Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

Like COVID-19, the transmission of TB can be stopped by maintaining physical distancing and ensuring that infected individuals wear masks while in public spaces, Dr Krishna continued. He also advises family members and those who come in close contact with TB patients to wear masks while meeting other non-suspecting people.

Dr Aditya Vadan, Consultant Pulmonologist, SLG Hospitals, pointed out the importance of early diagnosis for Covid-19 and tuberculosis. According to him, TB skin tests and TB blood tests are the most popular tests to ascertain infection positivity among victims.

Watch out for the warning signs of Tuberculosis

Some people may harbour the bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB) but remain in an inactive state and cause no symptoms. This is called latent TB, inactive TB. Active TB occurs when your immune system can’t prevent you from becoming sick. This can spread to others. Below are some signs and symptoms that indicate you may have active TB –

Coughing that lasts three or more weeks

Coughing up blood

Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing

Unintentional weight loss

Fatigue

Fever

Night sweats

Chills

Loss of appetite

Tuberculosis can also occur in other parts of your body, and signs and symptoms may vary according to the organs affected. When it occurs in the spine, you may get back pain, while blood in your urine may results from tuberculosis in the kidneys.