World Tuberculosis Day 2026: Early warning signs of TB you should never ignore

Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) is the bacterium that produces tuberculosis (TB) in a human host. TB is an infectious disease that is found throughout the world, predominantly in India, but also present in many countries. This infection primarily affects the lungs but also impacts many other organs. There are many programs to create awareness and offer better treatment options for people with TB; however, there remain many individuals who fail to identify the initial symptoms of TB.

Most people are likely to misinterpret the mild production of symptoms in a slow manner, attributing it to other types of respiratory distress or fatigue from their day-to-day activities associated with Life Stressors. Therefore, they do not take their concerns seriously.

Persistent Cough: Most ignored early warning sign

According to Dr. Manoj Kumar, Consultant - Internal medicine, Manipal Hospitals Vijayawada, "TB has a cough that's usually not taken into account; however, if after 2 to 3 weeks the cough does not go away, it is usually assumed to be due to something else such as the flu, allergies, pollution exposure, or a virus. If the cough continues for more than 2 or 3 weeks with phlegm and or blood in the sputum, it probably indicates an infection that requires medical treatment."

Another symptom that goes ignored by many is tiredness. With everyone being so busy in today's world, most people can easily understand and relate to feeling tired all the time, but sometimes when there is no cause for the fatigue, it means your body may be trying to deal with a chronic infection.

Other subtle symptoms people often overlook

The doctor said that an additional indication that someone may have developed TB (tuberculosis) is through unexpectedly losing weight (which is known as "unintentional" weight loss), and would go unrecognised as part of having developed TB and instead may be viewed as a lifestyle change, experiencing stress, or eating differently. If you develop low-grade fevers every night for several days that have been mild enough not to stop you from doing your normal activities, then those low-grade fevers by themselves may not even be recognised as a symptom.

Just like with night fevers the typical symptom associated with TB is experiencing sweat at night, the person experiencing this symptom may not see this as a symptom of developing TB and instead may attribute it to normal weather changes or hormone changes.

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Loss of appetite and combined symptoms

Another common sign of TB infection is a person showing a lack of desire to eat. The presence of the above-mentioned signs and symptoms (i.e., cough, fatigue, low-grade fever, unintentional weight loss, and nighttime perspiration) should not be overlooked when presenting together; people should seek out a doctor as soon as possible for evaluation.

Importance of early diagnosis and treatment

If someone has TB, an early diagnosis will allow the opportunity to prevent lung damage. Early diagnosis and effective treatment of people infected with TB are very important to control TB infection. Early detection of TB makes it possible for TB to be treated and kept from being transmitted to other people through new advances in diagnostic technologies and medicines; being diagnosed early allows people infected with TB to prevent complications from TB.