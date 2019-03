World’s most successful pathogen: This is how Mycobacterium tuberculosis is known as, and for good reasons. These bacteria, which cause tuberculosis or TB, has claimed 1.7 million lives worldwide in 2017 alone, finds a WHO report. Any disease or condition that can potentially weaken your immune system is a risk factor for tuberculosis. TB is an infectious disease that basically involves a fight between a host (human body) and the bacteria causing it (Mycobacterium tuberculosis). TB is also known as an opportunistic infection (infections that affect more people with weak immune systems than those with stronger ones). If you have a strong protective mechanism, it can either kill these bacteria or at least make them weak. This results in Latent tuberculosis, a condition in which your body is infected with dormant TB bacteria that cannot harm you. At this stage, symptoms of TB will not be visible. However, this microorganism can become active and affect your lungs whenever your body loses immunity. TB majorly affects your lungs but can spread to other parts of your body as well. As you wait to celebrate the World Tuberculosis Day tomorrow, we give you a heads-up about diseases and conditions that can threaten your body’s defence mechanism and affect your lung health, increasing your chances of falling prey to tuberculosis.

HIV: People living with HIV are approximately 26-31 times more at risk of developing TB than persons without HIV, says a WHO report.In fact, tuberculosis is the most common disease that claims the lives of HIV patients. According to a WHO data, 374 000 HIV-positive individuals died of tuberculosis in 2016, globally. HIV attacks and destroys your immune system making it unable to fight against diseases. If you are infected with HIV and come in contact with a TB patient frequently, you are most likely to get the infection. Also, Latent TB advances to the active one rapidly and successfully in HIV patients. Additionally, TB in people living with HIV contributes to its development to AIDS.

Preventive measures: HIV is spread through vaginal fluid, semen, blood, and breast milk. So, to keep this infection at bay, you need to use safe and healthy sex practices. Also, don’t share your needle with anyone. If you are infected with HIV and are expecting or already have a baby, avoid breastfeeding to prevent transmission.

Diabetes mellitus: A study published in the journal PLOS Medicine has revealed that people with diabetes mellitus are at an increased risk of developing Active tuberculosis. So, it’s no surprise that the incidence of diabetes is high in TB patients. Also, diabetes can worsen the treatment of TB, and TB can worsen your glycaemic control (blood sugar control) if you are diabetic. Thus, people with both the conditions need optimal care and medical attention. Preventive measures: Cut back on sugar and refined carbs to prevent the risk of suffering from diabetes mellitus. Also, exercise regularly, keep your body hydrated, quit smoking, and eat a high-fibre diet. Workout increases the insulin sensitivity of your cells. Excess water can help excrete excess sugar through urine. A high-fibre diet slows down sugar absorption in your body and improves your blood sugar levels.

Silicosis: It is a lung disease caused by your lung tissue’s reaction to the inhalation of silica, a tiny crystal found in dust, rock, or mineral ores like quartz. Consistent exposure to this mineral can lead to the build-up of silica in your lungs and breathing passage making it hard for you to breathe. People working in the fields of mining, construction, glass manufacturing, road repair, roofing, and steel industry are at a greater risk of having this disease. Silica forms scar patches in your lungs that stiffen and damage them. This progressive lung condition is characterized by a nagging cough, phlegm, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and weight loss. Chronic silicosis can increase your risk of suffering from tuberculosis. According to American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, chronic exposure to silica increases workers’ risk of suffering from tuberculosis infection and aggravates pre-existing pulmonary tuberculosis. This is because in silicotuberculosis patients (those suffering from both silicosis and TB) silicotic fibrosis (excess fibrous tissues formed due to silica) prevents the discharge of mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria into the sputum (a mixture of saliva and mucus).

Preventive measures: If you have a high chance of developing silicosis, wear a respirator during work to avoid inhalation of silica. Also, wash your hands and face properly after working near silica dust. While you are working in a confined area, use water sprays to keep the dust down and make sure the area has proper ventillation system. Additionally, change your clothes after you are home to avoid it from spreading to your family members.

Head and neck cancer: According to a study published in the journal Medicine, head and neck cancers are significantly linked to an increased risk of pulmonary tuberculosis. Both these diseases affect your respiratory system and particularly your lungs. Head and neck cancers begin inside your mouth, nose, throat, sinuses, salivary gland, and lymph nodes. And their symptoms are similar to those of tuberculosis: Troubled breathing, frequent coughing, nasal obstruction, unexplained weight loss, and problem in swallowing.

Preventive measures: To reduce the risk of head and neck cancer, stop smoking and drinking. Also, avoid long-term sun exposure and eat a healthy diet that must includes vitamins. According to doctors in the field, high doses of radiation therapy, especially administered in the head and neck regions, can potentially increase your chance of developing this cancer.