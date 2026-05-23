World Thyroid Day 2026: Doctor warns childhood thyroid symptoms are often mistaken for puberty changes

Doctors warn childhood thyroid symptoms including mood swings, fatigue and growth changes are frequently mistaken for puberty which could delay timely diagnosis and proper medical treatment.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 23, 2026 2:00 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

Childhood thyroid. (Image: AI Generated)

Pediatric thyroid disease (PTD) or childhood thyroid is becoming a silent health problem with healthcare professionals stating that many of the symptoms are being ignored as "normal puberty behaviour." Several studies have shown that thyroid issues in kids can silently affect them for years without being detected with symptoms ranging from fatigue to moodiness, sudden weight gain, trouble focusing and growth stunting. Parents often don't recognise them as warning signs but mistake it a normal stage of growing up due to the similarity of puberty symptoms i.e emotional, hormonal and physical in nature.

Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told TheHealthsite.Com that childhood thyroid disorders can affect a child's mental health, academic performance, overall development and physical growth if the diagnosis comes late. As people across the globe prepare to observe World Thyroid Day 2026 which falls on 25 May annually, doctors are urging parents to pay closer attention to persistent symptoms like fatigue, irritability or putting on weight rather than considering them just a part of puberty as in some cases it could mean a thyroid problem.

Childhood thyroid

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that makes hormones to regulate energy, growth, body temperature and metabolism. The most frequent thyroid problems in children are hypothyroidism which is a condition that occurs when the thyroid doesn't make enough hormones. In some cases children may also be diagnosed with hyperthyroidism which is another type of thyroid disorder that occurs when the thyroid gland makes too much hormone. As per doctors teenagers and children particularly girls as they go through puberty, are more likely to have hypothyroidism compared with adults.

Symptoms of thyroid

Thyroid symptoms may develop gradually which makes it hard to determine the early signs. Some of the most common signs of hormonal disorder include:

Unusual fatigue

Weight gain

Dry skin

Constipation

Slow rate of growth

Hair loss

Trouble concentrating

Problems with memory

Sensitivity to cold weather

Mood swings

Anxiety

Poor sleep habits

Delayed puberty

Dr. Raheja explained, "Sometimes children with thyroid disorders are labelled as being lazy, distracted or emotionally unstable. It is important to note that these symptoms could appear due to a hormonal disorders which is why parents should seek medical advice for their children if these symptoms persist for several weeks or begin to impact their daily life."

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Why is diagnosis complicated

Puberty can bring on hormonal changes, mood swings and physical changes all of which can overlap with thyroid symptoms, according to doctors. As a result of the similarity, many cases are not discovered until the symptoms are quite considerable. Experts also note that other factors that can increase the risk of thyroid disorders in children include family history, autoimmune disorders, nutritional deficiencies and iodine imbalance.

Treatment for childhood thyroid

The Cleveland Clinic states that thyroid disorders can typically be found through blood tests for TSH and thyroid hormone levels. Treatment will vary depending on the condition and its severity because some individuals may require hormone replacement therapy to treat hypothyroidism while medication may be necessary to help stop too much hormone from being produced to treat hyperthyroidism.

"Puberty is a natural phase but extreme fatigue, behavioural changes or sudden weight gain should never be ignored," Dr. Raheja concluded. "Timely screening and medical evaluation can make a significant difference in a child's longterm health and quality of life."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or concerns regarding thyroid health.