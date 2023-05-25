World Thyroid Day 2023: Untreated Thyroid Problems In The Elderly Can Lead To Cardiovascular Diseases

World Thyroid Day 2023: Experts Claim Elderly Population Are Unaware Of Symptoms

Thyroid is a very common illness experienced among the elderly population however, research suggests that the diagnosis becomes problematic because people are unaware of the symptoms.

As we get older, our health deteriorates. This is a natural process. But, the rate at which it may deteriorate depends on our lifestyle and current health status. There are certain diseases which only crop up as people get older. Therefore it is essential that we are all extremely cautious about our health. This caution is especially for those people who are already suffering from illnesses from a very young age. In these cases, the illness can become severe with old age.

On World Thyroid Day, we are here to discuss about this disease and how it impacts the elderly population. Let us understand how the disease manifests in them and the steps they should take to manage it.

There Is A General Lack Of Awareness About The Classic Symptoms

Thyroid problem in the elderly population is a common fact, say experts. But, the issue lies in the diagnosis. Apparently, thyroid problems can remain undiagnosed in older adults until they show severe signs and symptoms. The reason stated for this is 'there is a lack of awareness about the classical signs and symptoms with thyroid dysfunction among the elderly population.'

TRENDING NOW

When the thyroid gland starts under-functioning, it results in a condition called as primary hypothyroidism. The elderly population may experience some symptoms like:

Excessive sleepiness

Sluggishness

Facial puffiness

Depressive mood

Loos of energy

Loss of appetite

Loss of libido and sexual dysfunction

The Symptoms Are Reversible

The problem is that these above mentioned symptoms are often associated with simply 'old age' or 'vitamin deficiencies' or even 'neurological disorders'. The fact that it could be something related to the thyroid gland and could be more severe and abnormal is ignored completely. Expert claim that this diseases in indeed curable and reversible. If it is diagnosed and treated at the right time, it will significantly improve the individuals quality of life. However, in case it is not diagnosed and treated, it can lead to severe deterioration of peoples lives and they might also become prone to cardiovascular diseases.

What Happens When Thyroid Disease Is Not detected?

When a problem in the thyroid gland is left untreated it lead tp hypothyroidism. Some of the severe repercussions of this are:

You may like to read

Hypothyroidism can lead to heart diseases.

It can make our body retain fluid which leads to massive weight gain.

It can lead to hypertension.

It can lead to congestive heart failure.

It can increase your cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the body which eventually leads to atherosclerosis.

RECOMMENDED STORIES