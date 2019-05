Here’s some good news for beta thalassemia patients on World Thalassemia Day. The success rate of half matched bone marrow transplant to treat this condition may increase significantly with the introduction of a new radiation protocol, says a research by Johns Hopkins Medicine. Before bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy and total body radiation are used to reduce the response of a beta thalassemia patient’s immune cells against the donor’s half matched bone marrow. If the match isn’t complete, the recipient’s immune cells generally identify the donor cells as enemies and attack them. However, so far, these transplants have been able to generate fresh healthy blood only in 50 per cent of cases. But with the introduction of a new radiation therapy where the dosage is higher than the previous one (400 cGy instead of 200 cGy), the rate of healthy blood production increased to almost 100 per cent. As we celebrate World Thalassemia Day today, here is a low-down on beta thalassemia, the most common form of thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder where your haemoglobin levels are abnormally low. The less common type is known as alpha thalassemia.

What is beta thalassemia?

Adult haemoglobin (HbA), the protein in your red blood cells that carries oxygen to various parts of the body, is formed of heme and globin. The globin part is made 2 alpha and 2 beta chains. In case of beta thalassemia, both or one of the beta globin chains are missing. Beta thalassemia can be categorised into three types, namely thalassemia major, thalassemia minor, and thalassemia intermedia.

Thalassemia major: Also known as Cooley’s anaemia, beta thalassemia major occurs when both the beta chain genes are absent in the patient. This is considered as the most severe form of beta thalassemia. Though passed on from parents, this condition cannot be identified at birth. This is because foetal hemoglobin (HbF) is the predominant hemoglobin in a newborn’s body and HbF consists of two alpha chains and two gamma chains only. Due to the absence of beta chains at the time of birth, the baby is protected from the effects of thalassemia major. Within the first month, however, the child starts developing anaemia and symptoms like fatigue, yellow color of skin, swollen abdomen etc. Gradually the condition becomes more severe, leading to abnormal growth, poor appetite, diarrhoea, etc. Without treatment, it can further lead to the enlargement of spleen, heart, and liver, etc. In fact, in major thalassemia, iron may get deposited in the heart resulting in heart failure.

Thalassemia minor: In thalassemia minor, one normal beta chain gene is absent. It can sometimes resemble a case of mild anaemia. But usually, a person with thalassemia has normal iron count and therefore, he doesn’t need any treatment. In fact, it hardly shows any symptom.

Beta thalassemia intermedia: Like beta thalassemia major, in this condition also both the beta globin genes in a child are mutated. But the impact is less severe as the very low amounts of beta globin are still produced. People with this condition generally have moderate anaemia and show symptoms like shortness of breath, dark urine, a pale appearance, and slow growth. If left untreated, this condition can lead to spleen enlargement and damage of the heart, endocrine system, and liver Also, it can make bones thinner, wider, and brittle causing bone deformities.

Diagnosis of beta thalassemia

As far as the diagnosis is concerned, doctors usually perform normal blood tests to know the count and size of red blood cells in the patient’s body. Apart from this, there are other methods called molecular and genetic tests. These tests help doctors diagnose the condition accurately even before birth. If the blood cells seem to be varied in shape and size and are pale or have an uneven distribution of haemoglobin, the doctor will confirm the disease. At the foetal stage, the diagnosis is done through chorionic vilius sampling, which involves removal of a small piece of the placenta for testing. This test is conducted in the 11th week of pregnancy. Another method used to diagnose beta thalassemia in the foetus is amniocentesis. In this procedure, the amniotic fluid is removed from the uterus for testing. This is performed for between 15 and 20th week of pregnancy.

Line of treatment

People with minor thalassemia don’t require any treatment as their haemoglobin count generally remains normal. In case it is not, some iron supplements are prescribed. However, those with beta thalassemia intermedia may require occasional blood transfusion, a process in which blood from a donor is transferred to the patient’s body intravenously. In case of beta thalassemia major, a patient has to be on blood transfusion throughout his life. Also, to reduce the overload of iron in the body, folic acid supplements are suggested. Those with severe cases may have to go through bone marrow or stem cell transplants. Doctors believe that gene therapy may come as a savior for beta thalassemia patients in future.

Best and worst foods

Dairy products, calcium, vitamin E and cereals can be good options for thalassemia patients. Make sure you avoid pork, oysters, peanut butter and tofu from your meals if you are suffering from this blood disorder. Be cautious about spinach, dates, broccoli and raisins too. It’s best to go by the recommendations of a nutritionist for your ideal food choices. She will make the right suggestion factoring in your fluctuating iron levels.