World Thalassaemia Day 2026: Myths vs facts about thalassemia cure, treatment and prevention

Know the truth about thalassemia cure, treatment and prevention on World Thalassemia Day 2026. Experts bust common myths and explain key facts.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 8, 2026 9:04 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Tushar Tayal

World Thalassemia Day 2026 (Image AI Generated)

World Thalassaemia Day 2026 is observed on May 8, and aims to raise awareness about thalassaemia, a haemoglobinological disorder of millions of people around the world, to make a difference every year. Though there is more awareness, there are some myths lingering around, particularly the treatment and cure of this condition. Patients/families can better make their own decisions about treatment and decrease fear and confusion by understanding the facts.

What is thalassemia?

According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "Thalassemia is an inherited blood condition in which a person's body produces less than normal amounts of haemoglobin. Haemoglobin is a protein in the red blood cells which carries oxygen around the body. Individuals with thalassemia can develop feelings of fatigue and weakness, skin palpitability, slow growth and health issues, among others. This is inherited from parents to children through genes."

Myth 1: Thalassemia is contagious

Fact: There is no risk of transmission by those who have thalassemia. It cannot be spread by touching, sharing food, or coming into contact with blood or by living with someone who has the condition. It is just a genetic condition that's passed down through genetics.

Myth 2: People with thalassemia cannot live a normal life

Fact: Most people who have thalassemia go on to have a long and productive lifespan with appropriate treatment and periodic appropriate medical management. A wide range of developments have brought great benefits in blood transfusion, iron chelation, healthy nutrition and early diagnosis, and have helped improve the quality of life.

Myth 3: Thalassemia can be cured completely with medicines

Fact: Unfortunately, at this time there is no quick remedy to solve the thalassaemia problem. Treatment involves lifelong blood transfusion and chelating agents (drugs used to remove excess iron from the body), the majority of patients need the treatment.

In a few instances, however, there may be a cure available through a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. This therapy transplants healthy blood-making cells into a patient where they take the place of unhealthy blood-forming cells that came from a matching donor. However, it has risks, costs and is not an appropriate treatment for all patients.

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Research is also underway on the possibility of gene therapy, which has been successful in some nations, but not extensively available or accessible to everyone at present.

Myth 4: Only children are affected by thalassemia

Fact: A person with thalassemia will have the disease for life. While it is frequently found in childhood, adults suffer from and need to deal with the disorder all their lives. Treatment and monitoring is still important throughout all ages.

Myth 5: Thalassemia cannot be prevented

Fact: Thalassemia is not a preventable condition after birth, but awareness and screening of thalassemia may help to decrease the risk of passing this condition on to your child. Couples can get genetic information about them before they decide to have a child through prenatal testing, genetic counselling and pre-marital screening.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or genetic counselling related to thalassemia.

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