The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everyone's mental health. An increasing number of people, particularly youth, are showing suicidal tendencies post the Covid-19 outbreak, warned a study 'Covid-19 Blues' conducted by Bengaluru-based Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF). With or without pandemic, suicide is a growing public health problem. Nearly 800 000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds, according to the World Health Organaisation (WHO). Suicide is also the third leading cause of death among teenagers (15-19-year-olds). However, suicides are preventable with timely interventions. It is the aim of the World Suicide Prevention Day, which is observed on 10 September every year, to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented. Below we have listed some expert tips on how you can stay safe when you have suicidal thoughts.

Get immediate help

If you think you may hurt yourself or attempt suicide, get help right away by calling a mental health specialist, or a suicide hotline number or reaching out to a close friend or loved one. Remember suicidal feelings are the result of treatable problems and you do have other options instead of suicide.

Learn self-care strategies

You can't deal with suicidal thoughts or behavior on your own. To overcome those negative emotions, you need professional help and support. Take help from a doctor or mental health provider to identify coping strategies that are specific to your situation. Then discuss these coping strategies with people who you trust – family members or close friends. Share with someone about how you're feeling rather than bottling up your emotions.

Make a written plan of action

Your doctor can help create a safety plan that you can refer to when you’re feeling low or thinking about suicide. First, learn to spot the warning signs early so that you can put your plan into action. The plan could be a checklist of activities and actions that you should do to stay safe when thoughts of suicide strike again such as:

Call your doctor, therapist, or crisis center immediately

Reach out to a supportive family member or friend

Try enjoyable activities to keep negative thoughts away

Reminding yourself that your life is valuable

Even if the immediate crisis passes, see a doctor or mental health provider get appropriate treatment so that you don’t have to continually go through such negative thoughts.

Keep a list of contact numbers readily available

The list should include names and numbers of doctors, therapists and crisis centers that you can contact when you have suicidal thoughts. Also, include the names of friends or loved ones who can be available to help you cope with those negative thoughts.

Remove things you could use to hurt yourself

Get rid of pills, knives, guns, razors, firearms or other objects you may consider using to hurt or kill yourself. If you can’t do so, go to a place where you will be safe. Let someone help you take your medications as prescribed and safeguard them for you.

Make an effort to be social

Try to get together with others. Even if you don’t feel like, reach out to friends, family and people who care about you to prevent isolation. You can also join a support group. This can help you cope with suicidal thinking and recognize that the other options to deal with the problem that is actually forcing you to think about ending your life.