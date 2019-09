Sometimes life pushes us beyond our limits. Well, we are expected to fight against those tough times and come out victorious. But, not all of us can do so. Some, even the best of us at times end up believing that suicide is the permanent solution to all problems. That is why the death toll of suicide is so high all over the world. Globally, one person dies every 40 seconds due to suicide. This is what the WHO states. This international body also reveals that India is at the top of suicide rates (16.5 suicides per 100000 people) in the South-East Asian region. If we look at the global data, approximately 800000 people die because of suicide every year.

Considering the growing rates of suicide worldwide, the need to address this issue becomes significant. And that is why International Association for Suicide Prevention took the initiative in 2003 and marked 10th September as World Suicide Prevention Day. It is an annual observance that aims at raising awareness around the world that suicide can be prevented. This year theme of World Suicide Prevention Day is “Working Together to Prevent Suicide.” It highlights the need to strengthen capabilities of different countries to develop national policies for suicide prevention. While we are talking about keeping suicidal thoughts away, let’s understand how and why something like this comes in mind of people and how to deal with this condition.

UNDERSTANDING SUICIDE

Suicide refers as an act of killing one’s self intentionally. Those who commit suicide do not actually want to die but think that suicide can end their pain and sufferings. Suicide attempt can be impulsive and planned. Suicidal thoughts are mainly ideation or planning suicide. It may occur due to stress, anxiety, depression, substance abuse etc. Mostly, people with family history of mental illness are at higher risk of doing this act. It basically occurs when people feel unable to handle an overwhelming situation. The problem may come from financial or relationship issues, chronic illness, or due to death of a loved one.

Symptoms of suicidal thoughts

There is an array of signs that shows if a person is going through suicidal thoughts. He may sound hopeless or trapped in a certain situation. The person may not be able to get out of somebody’s memory after death or breakup. Mood swings, being agitated, change in sleeping pattern, starting smoking and drinking are some of the other symptoms that reflect somebody’s suicidal thoughts. People in such a mental state also exhibit risky behaviours like taking drugs or driving carelessly. They can be seen experiencing panic attack, isolation, impaired concentration, or doing self-criticism. Though, the term ‘suicide’ is quite understandable, there are various misconceptions surrounding it. Let’s discuss that now.

MYTHS SURROUNDING SUICIDE

The term ‘suicide’ is usually considered as a taboo and that is why people prefers to refrain themselves from discussing about it. Probably, this stigma is one of the main reasons behind the increasing numbers of suicides in the country. Here, we will debunk some of the myths around suicide. Read on to know about them.

Myth1: People who discuss about suicide cannot commit it.

Fact: It is absolutely not true. Usually, before committing suicide, people talk about it. Sometimes, they just give small clues, and those hints are enough to be understood. You may hear people with suicidal tendencies or thoughts saying things like “You will regret about your deeds after I am gone”, “I feel lonely and unable to get out of it”, “You are not doing good and will understand that after I won’t be here anymore”. No matter how casually or jokingly, a person says these statements, you must take them seriously and try to talk to him I detail about the problem. Your simple act of showing concern and wish to help may save one life.

Myth2: People with suicidal thoughts are mad.

Fact: Well, they are not mad, psychotic or insane. They are just extremely upset and in a state of grief. By that we do not mean that anyone who are anxious or depressed, is thinking of committing suicide. But they are some of the signs of suicidal thoughts. When people are sad and not able to come out of an issue, they do things which may seem crazy but are actually clues showing that the person is need of help.

Myth3: Once a person has made up his mind to commit suicide, nobody can help him.

Fact: As mentioned earlier, nobody wants to die. If somebody decides to do that, its’s only to end his sufferings. And, if there is a ray of hope and probability of things to become normal, a person experiencing the problem may think twice to solve the issue instead of ending his life. Even if a person is severely depressed, he goes through a mixed feeling about death.

Myth4: People with suicidal instincts and thoughts are unwilling to seek help.

Fact: According to various studies in the field, people with suicidal thoughts firstly try to get help from people around. They seek medical help and try to resolve their issues. In case, nothing seems working, they opt for the extreme step, suicide.

Myth5: Discussing about suicide can give a person the idea to commit it.

Fact: This is absolutely false. Taking about suicide in fact helps people to become more friendly and ask for help. It is the easiest and effective ways to lend help to a person with suicidal instincts.