Sometimes, you may get thoughts of hurting yourself or taking your own life. It may be due to depression, a tragic event or even mental illness and is not gender specific. @Shutterstock

Suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths across the world. Every year almost 800,000 people fall victim to suicide attempts. According to the World Health Organaisation, one person every 40 seconds die of suicide. It is also the third leading cause of death among children between the ages of 15 to 19 years. This is unfortunate because it is easily preventable. Today, on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, it is necessary to create awareness on how to deal with suicidal thoughts. The aim of this day is to create awareness on how to deal with suicidal tendencies and prevent a tragedy. Also Read - World Suicide Prevention Day: What can you do to avoid hurting yourself?

World Suicide Prevention Day is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) on September 10 every year. More than 70 countries observe this event with educational and commemorative events, press briefings and conferences, and also Facebook and Twitter coverage. This year, World Suicide Prevention Day event is about the global community: to encourage us to engage with each other and to join together to spread awareness of suicide prevention. On this day, let us take a look at how you can deal with suicidal thoughts. Also Read - World Suicide Prevention Day: 4 mental health conditions that increase the risk of self-harm

DEALING WITH SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

Sometimes, you may get thoughts of hurting yourself or taking your own life. It may be due to depression, a tragic event or even mental illness and is not gender specific. Intense emotional pain can trigger such thoughts. But if you know how to deal with these thoughts, you can come out unscathed. Here are a few things you can do. Also Read - Physical illness may make men more suicidal

Some of the things you can do when you are feeling depressed include:

Seek help

The first thing you need to do in case suicidal thoughts come to mind is talk about it. You can confide in a friend or relative. Talking to a psychiatrist or counsellor will also help. You need help and there are people who are always willing to help you go through this trying time. Be frank and willing to act on advice. If the cause is some health condition, take your medications and be in regular touch with a health professional.

Avoid triggers

If you are depressed, many things can act like triggers. Being alone, drinking alcohol and doing drugs are often the most common culprits. So, if you feel low and depressed with suicidal thoughts, make sure that you spend time with family or friends every day. Avoid drinking and keep away from drugs. Alcohol and drugs can amplify your depression. The most important thing to do here is to give yourself time to ask for help and seek treatment.

Take care of your health

If you are physically and mentally healthy, you will also enjoy good thoughts. Your risk of suicidal thoughts will go down significantly if you take care of your overall health. Follow a nutritious and well-balanced diet and take up a regular exercise protocol. Avoid stress, which can be a trigger for suicide. Sleep for at least 8 to 10 hours every night and do things that you enjoy.

Surround yourself with people

This will take away the opportunity to commit suicide. Make sure that you always have someone around you at all times if you get suicidal thoughts. If you stay alone, ask someone to shift in for some time. Share your thoughts and feelings with these people so that they are aware of your situation and are ready to help in any eventuality.