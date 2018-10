Stroke can lead to paralysis, brain damage, and sometimes even death. It is a medical condition wherein a blood clot forms inside a blood vessel in the brain. And it cut off the vital oxygen supply to one or more parts of the body. Therefore, it requires immediate medical attention. So, here in this article we have mentioned a few early warning signs of it.

Drooping Face

Suddenly, if you find that one side of your face is totally numb and you are unable to move then it is a clear sign of a stroke. This condition happens due to the lack of oxygen supply, the supplying the muscles of your face become damaged.

Weakness In One Arm

Another clear warning sign of a stroke is weakness or numbing of at least one arm. You will face the inability to raise it over your head.

Dizziness

This is a common sign of stroke. Dizziness happens because of the lack of oxygen in a part of your brain.

Slurring of speech

Suddenly, if you suddenly start to slur in your speech, there is a chance that a blood clot formed in the part of the brain responsible for speech and communication. If you may end up losing your ability to speak you just need to rush to the hospital.

Blurred Vision

Another major sign of stroke is trouble with your vision in one eye or blurring of eyesight. Blurred vision can occur because of a lack of oxygen supply to the occipital lobe of your brain that is responsible for your vision.

A severe Headache

Most of us have experienced headaches of some form or the other. But a headache experienced during a stroke is much different. In fact, it is more severe than any other kind of headache you might have experienced in the past. This headache is the sign of your brain crying for help before death.