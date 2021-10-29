World Stroke Day 2021: Association Between OCD And Increased Stroke Risk

Researchers have found a link between OCD and risk of stroke. But medications used for treatment of this mental health disorder are not the cause. Read on.

Stroke is defined as disruption of blood supply to the brain which results in death or damage to the brain tissues. Strokes are the second leading of cause of death and a leading cause of disability in India. Over a period, research has indicated that other health conditions often lead to an increase in an individual's risk of a stroke. One such condition is obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). Research reports have displayed that there has been a higher incidence of stroke among individuals who suffer from OCD than among those who do not suffer from the condition.

Identifying the risk factors of stroke

Strokes are classified as either ischemic or hemorrhagic. During an ischemic stroke, a blood clot or a buildup of plaque blocks the blood supply to the brain. Whereas in a hemorrhagic stroke, a blood vessel bursts in the brain.

There are some risk factors that put some people at a higher risk of a stroke. These risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart diseases and sickle cell diseases. Additionally, lifestyle factors that include dietary habits, consumption of tobacco and alcohol may also affect the onset of a stroke. It is important that one identifies the risk factors to prevent a stroke from taking place. There is ongoing research around the increased risk of stroke and a person's mental health.

Link between stroke and OCD

Obsessive compulsive disorder can be defined as a common chronic and long-lasting disorder where a person has uncontrollable and reoccurring thoughts or obsessions, or behaviors also known as compulsions that they may feel an urge to repeat repeatedly. The cause of OCD is unknown and research around the same is ongoing. However, the risk factors for OCD include having a first degree relative with OCD or having a history of childhood trauma.

Studies have been conducted wherein researchers have sought to determine if OCD was a separate risk factor for the onset of a stroke. Initial research had suggested that patients with OCD often have other risk factors that make them more prone to a stroke. These risk factors can include obesity or diabetes. However, the links between the two have not been looked at and researched about enough.

OCD patients have a 3 times higher risk of stroke

During recent research by American Heart Association, researchers examined health records from 2001 to 2010 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to compare the risk of stroke between 28,064 adults with OCD and 28,064 adults who did not suffer from OCD. The average age at diagnosis with OCD was 37 years and there was equal representation of men and women, researchers then went on to compare the stroke risks between the two groups for eleven years. Following is the analysis that was made through the research:

Adults who were suffering from OCD were more than three times more likely to have a stroke from a blood clot as compared to the people who did not suffer from OCD, the risk was higher among individuals who were 60 plus

For ischemic stroke, OCD is an independent risk factor even after controlling for other risk factors that are known to increase stroke risks. Patient with OCD may have increased risk of ischemic stroke

There was no difference in risk for hemorrhagic stroke

Medications for the treatment of OCD were not associated with the increased risk for stroke

Therefore, patients with OCD must understand that it is important for them to maintain a healthy lifestyle. They should quit smoking, exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight to avoid stroke related risk factors.

(This article is authored by Dr. Rohit Gupta, Director, Neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad)

