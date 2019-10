Stroke is one of the leading causes of disability. It not only leaves the personal paralysed but also changes his life with emotional burden. It’s undoubtedly a life altering event. For families of the patients, the only motive is to save the life of their loved one. However, what everyone forgets about is the life and needs of the patient after the stroke. It’s traumatic; the patient gets frustrated of not being able to perform routine life functions which he was able to do before.

World Stroke Day 2019

World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29. It was started as the annual event in 2006 by World Stroke Organisation to raise awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of this serious condition. The idea behind celebrating this day is also to ensure better care and support for the survivors. In India, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been World Stroke campaign’s goodwill ambassador. The theme for World Stroke day 2019 is dedicated to risks and prevention of stroke. It’s also about how survivors have coped with this condition and what’s life after one suffers from a stroke.

Life after stroke

Having a stroke can be a life-altering event, for the patient as well as for his family. The disability may leave life long impact. There are physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges that come with it. Body’s functions get ceased or restricted depending on which part of the brain and body is affected. There could be an issue with communication, thinking, active motor skills, bowel movement and other physical issues. This happens because during a stroke, the brain gets deprived of oxygen and nutrients which causes brain cells to die in minutes resulting is disability.

Emotional health after stroke

Those who are suffering with the aftermath of a stroke and their caregivers, both know that emotional health of the patient goes for a toss. Emotional well-being comes with physical health and thus, disability may leave patient emotionally weak. There could be an outburst in terms of annoyance, anger, frustration and irritability. This is because of restricted physical movement. Therefore, both physical and emotional health has to be dealt with unison.

The patient has to accept the condition first and that’s the first step towards rehabilitation after stroke. The magnitude of the condition is greater than anticipated. If you or anyone in the family has suffered a stroke, believe that this condition can get better. Depression and anxiety are common after suffering a stroke due to poor functional abilities. An interactive session with a counsellor is important. Also, lookout for any such symptoms to treat it in time. Get help, it’s important to continue with life.

Stroke affecting communication

A stroke is result of brain injury, it could impact motor skills, senses including pain, language, thinking and memory. Processing of language becomes difficult after the stroke. It also leaves tongue, throat and face muscles tired causing difficulty in swallowing, breathing and talking.

Stroke rehabilitation

It can be tiring and frustrating. Regular check-ups and continuous follow-ups at the hospital can be tiring and emotionally wrecking. However, be aware that stroke rehabilitation is of utmost importance. It includes regular exercise session. The plan is often designed keeping in mind the part of the body affected.

These sessions include motor skill exercises to improve muscle strength and coordination. This is important to strengthen swallowing. Other exercises include mobility training—using walker, crutches and wheelchair—to improve mobility and reduce dependency. Exercises to improve muscle tension, improve speech, therapies for bettering memory and meditation are often included in a training plan for the patient.

What more to know about stroke rehabilitation?

It’s important for you to understand that stroke rehabilitation must start as soon as possible. This probably means that the sooner it’s started, the better are the chances to improve skills and abilities. Once the doctor confirms your physical ability to start with the rehabilitation, it’s advisable to go for it. It’s always considered better if patients do not take time in getting back to their sessions after the discharge.

Severity of the stroke decides how long it would take for the patient to recover. This time is also crucial to know if there is any risk of a related health condition or a possibility of another stroke. Usually, these risks are eliminated before the patient starts for his rehabilitation after suffering a stroke. The idea is to promote health and decrease the risk of second stroke. Be aware of the fact that it may take months and years of work and efforts to get life back on track. Still, it may or may not be a complete rehabilitation.