October 16 is celebrated as the World Spine Day and we do understand that the day is all about any health ailment related to spine. However, we hardly do make the effort to understand why and who started this worldwide celebration. Here is all you need to know about the World Spine Day.

What is World Spine Day: Held on October 16 every year, World Spine Day is a part of Bone and Joint Decade Action Week. Formally flagged off by the World Federation of Chiropractic in 2012, this day aimed at raising awareness about spinal health and spine related disorders. In order to accomplish this, people from around the globe take part in special educational events and activities to enhance knowledge about back and neck pain.

All about this year’s World Spine Day theme: This year’s theme, hashtagged as #LoveYourSpine will focus on the importance of spinal health and well-being. This day will look into encouraging physical activity, good posture, responsible lifting and healthy working conditions, all that can amp up your spinal health.

According to global data, one billion people suffer from back pain which hits all age groups, both children and adults alike. Also, it is the biggest single cause of disability, globally. World Spine Day is organised by the World Federation of Chiropractic on behalf of the Global Alliance for Musculoskeletal Health and has more than 500 official organisational supporters across the world.