World Spine Day: Neurosurgeon Answers Top Queries About Spinal Surgery

EVERYSPINECOUNTS has been announced as 2022's World Spine Day campaign theme, emphasizing the diversity of spinal pain and disability as part of the global disease burden. An estimated 540 million people worldwide suffer from low back pain at any time. Our earth is 4.5 billion years old, and due to intense evolution, life from the ocean started migrating to land. Organisms developing the spine evolved from quadruped walking to biped walking. Human being ability to stand erect was a significant evolution in history. However, it took nearly 500-million-year-old to stand upright, and spine biomechanics is not easily understood.
Spine, aka vertebral column, backbone. It is composed of a series of small bones called vertebrae, and the total number of vertebrae is 33.
The spine has three regions, i.e., Cervical, Dorsal and Lumbar.
The spine has four curves, two primaries and two secondaries, and they have evolved and have specific functions.
Functions of curves; helps to maintain balance in the upright position, absorbs shock during walking, and helps to protect the vertebrae from fracture.
It is essential to maintain curvature to prevent further damage or injury.
LBP was pain occurring behind the region between the lower rib margin and the proximal thighs.
Low back pain affects nearly 60-80% of people throughout their lifetime. Around 23% of adults worldwide suffer from chronic low back pain. The one-year recurrence rate of 24% to 80%. 11-12% of the population is disabled by low back pain.
An Intervertebral disc is defined as a cushion between two vertebral bodies.
Disc discs bind the vertebrae and form a strong joint, permit various movements of the vertebral column, absorb vertical shocks and avoid friction during inter-vertebral joint movements.
Disc hardens and is less elastic with age. A tear into the sac will cause the disc to track into the spinal canal, leading to nerve root compression.
Today Dr S Ramesh, Senior Neuro Surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals Hyderabad, will try to answer some queries about spine treatment/spine surgery.