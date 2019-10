World Spine Day is celebrated on October 16 every year across the world. The aim of this day is to spread awareness on back pain and other spinal issues. It highlights the importance of spinal health and wellbeing. Many people today suffer from some form of spinal disorder. Even children are susceptible to it. This is due to bad posture, sitting at a desk for long hours and lack of exercise. The theme this year for World Spine Day is ‘Get Spine Active’. Health professionals, exercise and rehabilitation experts, schoolchildren, public health advocates and patients across the world will come together to celebrate this day by spreading awareness on the importance of physical activity, good posture, responsible lifting and healthy working conditions.

Spinal health is important to maintain flexibility and avoid back pain. Your spine has over 60 joints that help you stay in an upright position. It also offers protection to your spinal cord and nerves. It is essential that you take care of your spine if you want to avoid a lifetime of debilitating back pain.

On this World Spine Day, let us look at how we can maintain a healthy and fit spine.

Get a good night’s sleep

Sleep is necessary for overall health just as it is for your spine. Be sure to sleep for at least 7 to 9 hours every night. This is the time when your body rejuvenates itself and repairs any damage that may have occurred during the day. For your spine, you must consciously try to sleep on your side. Avoid sleeping on your stomach as it puts too much pressure on your spine. Use a good mattress and a proper pillow. If you are not sure what is right for you, ask a doctor.

Do some exercises

A sedentary lifestyle is bound to give you a back pain. You need to get out and start exercising. Stretching and strengthening are great for your spine. Other than this, be active throughout the day. If you have a desk job, get up at regular intervals and move around for a few seconds. This will relieve spinal tensions. You can also take up yoga. Some yoga asanas are specifically meant to improve the strength of the spine.

Lose your excess kilos

Obesity is bad news for your back and spine. If you are overweight, you need to lose your excess kilos immediately. Your spine comes under tremendous pressure if you are obese. The extra weight that you carry strains the muscles, ligaments and tendons in your lower back. For good spinal health, this World Spine Day, you must pledge to lose weight and keep it off.

Drink enough water

Proper hydration is essential for soft tissue elasticity and fluid joints. The intervertebral (spinal) disks can shrink of you are constantly dehydrated. This can lead to herniated disks or slipped or ruptured disks. This happens because lack of hydration makes the disks brittle. This can, over time, push them out of place. It can cause debilitating sciatica pain too.

Don’t ignore any symptoms

If you have a recurring backache, visit a doctor. Pain once in a while is normal and can be due to many reasons like tiredness or stress. But this pain usually disappears after a night of rest. If the pain doesn’t go away in two to three days, consult a doctor before it morphs into something bigger.

Treatment of spinal problems

Spinal problems are usually treatable and, most of the time, exercises may be enough to deal with them. But, sometimes, it may be too severe. Exercises can be bad in such cases. If your back pain is intense and recurring over time, get professional help. If left untreated, it can lead to major complications.