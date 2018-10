October 16 is here and so is the World Spine Day. Themed as #LoveYourSpine this year, the special day is particularly focusing on improving ways of keeping your spine healthy and here we are with a list of alternative therapies that can help you maintain your spine’s health.

Herbal supplements and vitamins: Several studies have proved the power of omega-3 fatty acids in supporting spine and brain health. These fatty acids can work wonder in improving pain in the spine. Doctors suggest including fish oil, DHA or flaxseed oil in your daily diet for greatest benefits. Also, dimethyl sulfoxide can be of immense health along with your daily dose of multivitamins, especially vitamin D and calcium. Several herbal supplements and phytotherapy (systematic use of customised herbs) can also help in overcoming spine related pain.

Acupuncture: Doctors are finding acupuncture, one of the traditional Chinese therapies to be extremely effective and efficient in providing relief from pain in the spine. This alternative therapy not only reduces spinal cord injury pain but also improve long-term outcomes, say experts.

Psychotherapy: A spinal cord injury or any spine related disorder can actually change your life and push you towards acute depression, anxiety and other psychological disorders which shockingly increase the intensity of pain. Psychological treatment helps even if you are not depressed as it teaches you to cope with the condition well, inspires you to live well and can reduce the intensity of the pain in your spine.

Yoga: It is an excellent way of keeping both your body and mind in healthy condition and making it easier for you to cope with the psychological and physical pain that is related to a spinal cord injury. Also, it helps in doing away with the muscle tension.