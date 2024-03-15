World Sleep Day: 5 Reasons Why Sleep Disorders Are Becoming More Prevalent Among Kids These Days

World Sleep Day: 5 Reasons Why Sleep Disorders Are Becoming More Prevalent Among Kids These Days

A study published in the Indian Journal of Pharmacy Practice Revealed that children from three districts of Kerala, Ernakulum, Idukki and Kottayam reported to experience lower sleep quality.

We are all tirelessly striving to achieve success, perfection and victory. In the 21st century, competition among each other has reached a height that we cannot come back from. If you want more money, you need to have more qualifications and experience, if you want recognition in the world, you need to work harder than anyone and beat the person who is competing with you. Amidst all the hustle, we forget about one important thing, sleep. Today is World Sleep Day and it is also the day to remember to take a beat and slow down. You may be wondering, why is it a bad thing to constantly hustle? Read on to find out the answer.

Sleep Disorders Are Becoming More And More Prevalent Among Kids: Say Experts

Sleep-related problems and disorders are very common among adults, especially the elderly. But, the causes are very different. Sleep disorders in young adults is mostly cause by stress and disorders in older people are cause by age. Experiencing sleep-related issues at a young age is not normal at all. A new study states that this is becoming more and more prevalent in young kids also. Kids who have not even stepped into 18. Reports state that on an average, kids from age 9 to 15 years nowadays sleep for 7 to 9 hours or less. Why?

A study published in the Indian Journal of Pharmacy Practice Revealed that children from three districts of Kerala, Ernakulum, Idukki and Kottayam reported to experience lower sleep quality. They also had a history of stressful life events and medical issues. Experts say that there are certain specific reasons why children's sleep quality is getting affected:

Obesity: Doctors say that obesity and overweight can hinder a deep peaceful sleep experience. Depression: Mental health problems are a huge factor in sleeplessness and insomnia. Multiple global reports reveal that children's lifestyle, routine, activities and the current environment around them may be the reason why there are more instances of depression and anxiety. Gastro Issues: Children facing stomach and digestive issues may be experience less sleep compare to healthier kids, says studies. Neurological Issues: Neurological conditions like sleep apnea, obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, motor disorders and parasomnias could also be hindering sleep quality and exacerbating the symptoms. Screen Time: In today's digital age, every child has a phone in their hand too early. They are hooked on to toxic platforms like Tik Tok, Instagram and Snapchat when they should be playing outdoors. These platforms are not only impacting their mental health but also may be ruining their brain and sleep cycle.

Several studies also revealed that: