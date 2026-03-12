World Sleep Day 2026: Experts explain how much sleep adults need and why sleep quality matters

On World Sleep Day 2026, experts explain how much sleep adults really need, why sleep quality matters for health, and tips to improve restful, restorative sleep.

World Sleep Day is a good opportunity to remind us that sleep is crucial to overall physical and psychological health. However, sleep is a highly important aspect that is rarely given attention because of hectic schedules, job demands, and spending too much time staring at the screen. The question of whether a person requires a lot of sleep to perform well and be healthy in the long term is an issue many adults often debate. One of the crucial functions of the brain, heart, immune system, and metabolism depends on having enough sleep that leads to energy and productivity.

Why Sleep is Important for Overall Health?

Sleep is a fundamental part of the normal functioning of the body and mind as well. When a person sleeps, the body will experience various activities that will restore the vitality, heal injuries as well as honey the hormones.

During sleeping, the brain is able to process information about the day, enhance memory, and dispose of waste products, which are generated in the waking hours. Meanwhile, the body rejuvenates the muscles, controls the metabolism, and provides immune activity.

Individuals who sleep well are in a better position to overcome stress, they are focused and have enough emotional stability. Conversely, long term lack of sleep may cause irritability and lack of concentration and a decline in productivity.

There are also a lot of ways in which sleep influences physical health. It can normalize blood pressure, promote the well-being of the heart, and maintain a normal level of hormones. These processes are easily disturbed by a constant shortage of sleep and predispose successive health issues.

How Many Hours of Sleep Do Adults Need?

According to Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant & HOD, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, "Seven to nine hours per night is the recommended amount of sleep that should be taken by most adults aged between 18 and 60 years. This is regarded as optimal to facilitate cognitive functions, emotional stability and physical regeneration. Insomnia and lack of sleep deprivation may occur due to less than six hours of regular sleep and this may be detrimental to concentration, memory, mood stability, and decision-making capacity."

The chronic sleep deprivation has also been associated over the years with an increased chance of many health disorders such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, weakened immunity and cardiovascular disease.

Different health experts concur that adults should have about seven to nine hours of sleep per night so that they can be healthy. The precise amount however can vary marginally based on the personal circumstances like the lifestyle, health state and heredity.

An example is that the time of seven hours might be enough to make some people completely refreshed when they are asleep but others might require a little more time; say of up to nine hours before they can operate optimally. The primary measure is the subjective sense of a person throughout the day. In the event that one wakes up refreshed, alert and capable of concentrating day in day out, it is normally an indication that he is getting quality sleep.

Health Risks Linked To Sleep Deprivation

A regular lack of sleep below the amount that is suggested by the medical recommendations may prove incredibly detrimental to the way a person experiences his or her health. Sleep deprivation does not just impact on the daily functioning conditions but it can also lead to heightened risk of long-term health conditions.

The persistent sleep deficits have also been linked throughout the years with the augmented likelihood of numerous ailments including hypertension, diabetes, overweight, and bowed-down immunity and heart ailments.

Sleep deprivation has an impact on the capability of the body to balance the level of hormones that govern hunger and metabolism. Consequently, insomnia can cause a person to have a higher appetite and consequently gain weight.

The immune system may also be affected by sleep deprivation which makes the body more susceptible to infections. Individuals with a low habit of sleeping tend to be prone to getting colds or other diseases.

Moreover, lack of sleep may influence the heart. Researches have indicated that those who do not get enough sleep are at risk of developing high blood pressure and cardiovascular ailments.

Poor sleep can also affect mental health. Sleep deprivation has been identified as chronic which has been associated with anxiety, depression and mood disorders. Lack of sleep may decrease emotional strength in the long term and lead to an inability to cope with stress easier.

Understanding The Different Stages Of Sleep

Sleep is a cycle that comprises of light sleep, deep sleep and the rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. The stages have a particular role towards health maintenance. Deep sleep is suitable in repairing tissues, boosting the immune system and replenishing energy levels. REM sleep promotes such brain activities as learning, emotional control, and memory consolidation. The lack of adequate sleep hours by the adults disrupts these vital cycles leaving the body and the brain without being able to follow the natural process of restoration.

Normal sleep cycle repeats a few times in a night and the routine normally takes approximately 90 minutes in each cycle. The body is subject to variations of sleep in these cycles which are crucial in the process of physical and psychological rest.

Light Sleep

The first stage of sleep cycle is light sleep. At this stage, the body starts to relax, the rate of breathing decreases, and the level of heart rate decreases. This stage is not very heavy, but it has a significant impact on making the body ready to further sleep phases. It is easily affected by people as they are able to wake up during this stage although it adds to overall restfulness.

Deep Sleep

One of the most significant levels of the sleep cycle is deep sleep. When a person is in deep sleep, he or she is engaging in physical repair and recovery. Tissues, muscles are healed, restores energy storage and liberates growth hormones.

This phase is also useful in immune productivity and aids the body to combat infections and overall health of an individual. Failure to have a sufficient deep sleep can make people rise in the morning physically exhausted despite having a number of hours in bed.

REM Sleep

REM sleep is connected with dreaming and high activity of the brain. At this phase, the brain interprets emotions, consolidation, and reinforcement of learning. Rem sleep is important in cognitive operations. It assists in developing creativity, problem solving skills as well as emotional control.

Proper patterns of sleep also will contain several cycles of light sleep, deep sleep, and REM sleep during the night. These cycles may be interrupted so that the body and the brain do not undergo necessary restorative processes.

Why Sleep Quality Matters As Much As Sleep Duration?

Quality of sleep is another significant factor of sleep, not quantity. Although one may spend eight hours in bed, frequent sleep disruptions, inconsistent sleep patterns, or inappropriate sleep conditions can decrease the quality of sleep. Intrusion of the internal biological clock also referred to as the circadian rhythm by factors like excessive exposure to screens before going to sleep, caffeine intake late in the evening, stress and irregular sleep routines can disrupt the biological clock of the body. Once this rhythm is broken, one will have a hard time falling or staying asleep during the night.

The circadian rhythm is the body clock which controls the wake and sleep. It is affected by the light exposure, daily habits, and lifestyle decisions. The interference with this rhythm may cause the problem of keeping a regular sleep schedule. An example of it includes smartphones, tablets, or laptops, which predisposes the brain to blue light, thus disrupting melatonin-the hormone that controls sleep, before bed.

In a similar manner, consumption of caffeine towards the end of the day may agitate the nervous system and reduce sleep.

Signs That You May Not Be Getting Quality Sleep

Most become so used to achieving a sufficient amount of time in bed by presuming that they are getting good sleep. Nevertheless, there are signs, which can signalize about low quality of sleep.

Some common signs include:

Woken up in the morning and still sleepy despite spending a whole night.

Problem with concentration daytime.

Often waking up at night.

Having a bad mood or unstable emotions.

Waking up with headaches or feeling tired.

Depend on caffeine to keep her/him alert.

When the symptoms are frequent, it may be possible that the quality of sleep is improper.

The Role of Lifestyle in Sleep Health

Unhealthy sleep patterns are usually disrupted by lifestyles in the newer times. The abnormality of the natural sleeping system of the body can be caused by long working hours, variable schedules, and consistent exposure to digital screens.

The second significant cause of sleep is related to the state of stress. The brain is found to be active when the individuals are stressed or anxious, thus finding it hard to fall asleep or even to remain fall through.

Abnormal eating habits may also affect the quality of sleep. Late evening meals are full of heavy foods, which lead to discomposure hence disturbs the body mechanisms concerning relaxation before sleep.

In the same vein, not exercising during the day may make sleeping during the night more difficult. Work out is effective in management of the sleep-wake cycle, as well as in the enhancement of deep sleep.

Tips To Improve Sleep Hygiene

Healthy sleep hygiene may help to enhance the quality and duration of sleep to a great extent. The adults are advised to stick to a regular sleep routine where they go to sleep and wake up at the same time even on weekends. The establishment of a conducive atmosphere of sleep, reducing caffeine and heavy meals at night, and avoiding the use of the screen at least an hour before sleep may help the body to achieve its normal sleep schedule.

Major changes in lifestyle are not always necessary in order to have better sleep hygiene. It could help to make some simple adjustments to everyday practices.

Maintain a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Acting by going to sleep and rising up at the same time daily, will help to maintain the internal clock of the body. Regularity aids the human body to get used to sleep at night and wakefulness in the morning.

Create a Comfortable Sleep Environment

An environment that is quiet, dark and cool and in a bedroom can enhance the quality of sleep. A bed that is comfortable and the minimal noise can be used to make the environment conducive to restful sleep.

Limit Screen Time Before Bed

Avoid smartphone, laptops or television at least one hour prior to going to sleep. Diluting the blue light will enable the body to naturally synthesize melatonin.

Reduce Caffeine Intake in the Evening

The caffeine may remain in the body in several hours. To avoid sleeping disturbance, it may be advisable that coffee, tea, or energy drinks should be restricted during the evening.

Practice Relaxation Techniques

Reading, meditation or deep breathing are also activities that can be used to relax the mind prior to going to sleep and ease the level of stress.

Stay Physically Active

Sleep can be encouraged by exercising. Nevertheless, vigorous workouts before bedtime can implement the reverse effect and it is, therefore, better to ensure workouts are done earlier in the day.

When to Seek Medical Help for Sleep Problems?

Sleep problems are frequent and in most cases, they will clear independently. However, chronic sleeping issues can be medically addressed. Individuals, who frequently experience problems falling asleep, snort loudly, or feel excessive drowsiness throughout the day although they get sufficient sleep hours must visit a healthcare human.

Such conditions like insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome can influence the quality of sleep greatly and may be in need of appropriate diagnosis and treatment. These problems can be prevented by early intervention, which would influence both normal health and daily performance.

It is to be noted that World Sleep Day 2026 is a reminder that sleep is not a luxury but is a requirement to be healthy. Sleep is known to promote the functioning of the brain, emotional health, immune health and performance in general.

This is because it is advisable that a majority of adults should have seven to nine hours of sleep in a single night. The duration is no less important, however, than the quality of sleep. By keeping a healthy eating and sleep habit, avoiding stress and providing a comfortable sleeping environment, sleep quality could be greatly enhanced.

The importance of sleep in making life healthier and more productive to individuals is a thing to be noted in the busy schedules people tend to have in a world today. Sleep may be a beneficial focus in the present day, and its impacts are long-term.

