World Sleep Day 2026: 6 mental health disorders that can quietly destroy your sleep

On World Sleep Day the message is clear, i.e., sleep is not a short break each night but a key part of keeping your mind healthy. Recognising the reasons behind sleep disturbances can help people restore rest and resilience.

Sleep is usually thought of as just something you do every night but it actually has a big impact on your feelings and mental well-being. Experts say that ongoing sleep issues aren't always because of bad habits but are often associated with mental health issues that can affect how the brain can relax and heal properly.

This World Sleep Day (which typically occurs on March 13 annually) Dr. Ankit Kumar Sinha, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, Pulmonology, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, explained how these six mental health disorders can quietly destroy your sleep.

Anxiety Disorders

Anxiety is a mental health condition that affects sleep. The doctor says that when you worry all the time your brain stays alert making it hard to fall asleep or stay asleep. You might have racing thoughts, feel tense and have your heart beat faster which stops your body from relaxing. Over time not sleeping well can make anxiety worsen.

Depression

Sleep problems are a sign of depression with people showing symptoms such as waking up at night or very early in the morning, while others sleep a lot. An expert notes that changes in the brain's chemicals that control mood can also affect sleep, making it hard to sleep.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

People with PTSD often have vivid dreams that feel real like waking up suddenly at night and struggling to fall back asleep. Their brain is always watching as it remembers past events even when everything is calm and safe.

Bipolar Disorder

This medical condition may make people with bipolar disorder have a problem with falling asleep. Individuals under this category experience difficulty sleeping when they are manic. On the contrary, when they are depressed, their sleeping patterns are changed.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

It is common for both adults and children with ADHD to have trouble unwinding and falling asleep at night. If you find it hard to fall asleep, feel uneasy or have thoughts that it might be tough to get to sleep then using screens and not having a schedule can worsen your sleep pattern.

Chronic Stress and Fatigue

Chronic stress and exhaustion can greatly affect sleep even though it is not always seen as a mental health issue. When someone is dealing with stress, their body finds it hard to relax. They do not get enough rest. Dr. Sinha says that sleep and mental health are connected. When one affects the other then it can have an impact on the other. Lack of sleep can worsen mood disorders and untreated mental health conditions can lead to long-term sleep problems. To fix sleep issues, the doctor highlights that you need a plan that looks at your habits and how you feel emotionally. If you often have dreams, struggle to fall asleep or feel very tired, you should visit a doctor.

