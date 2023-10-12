WORLD SIGHT DAY: Unveiling The Importance Of Eye Care

In modern workplaces, where screens and artificial lighting dominate, it's essential to prioritise eye health. Contact lenses provide many benefits, including reducing eye strain, improving hydration, and improving vision. Given the demands of today's technology-driven world, these benefits are essential for maintaining optimal eye care.

Eye care is an integral component of healthcare that should not be underestimated.

When it comes to healthcare, we often focus on our entire body forgetting the eye care unless we face vision problems. Most of our time is spent sitting on screen and it deteriorates eye condition where it demands proper care and treatment. Furthermore, Vision problems are left unaddressed because of the lack of quality in healthcare treatments. Poor eye health needs timely treatment and care. In this article, we will delve into the crucial role of eye care in healthcare and provide tips to enhance the quality and safety of eye care treatments. Dr. Mahesh Verma, Chairman - of NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) has something to say regarding World Sight Day and a call for action, "In the realm of healthcare, eye care plays an equally vital role, and World Sight Day serves as an annual call to action, raising awareness about eye health issues and their solutions. One significant step towards addressing these issues is seeking care from accredited eye care hospitals. Accredited facilities adhere rigorously to patient safety and health hygiene protocols, minimizing the risk of infections during or after surgery and reducing the chances of adverse events. The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) has been unwavering in its commitment to enhancing eye care standards through patient-centered and management-centered accreditation criteria for eye care organizations. Eye care institutions are increasingly recognizing the value of accreditation in fostering patient trust and bolstering confidence. There have been quite a hike in eye care hospitals seeking accreditation from NABH. For instance, in 2022, the count of hospitals that achieved accreditation saw a remarkable growth of 128% when compared to the previous year, 2021. As we move into 2023, up to July, there has been an impressive 132% rise, and there are strong indications that by the close of this year, the numbers will surpass those of the preceding year."

What Can You Do For Ensuring Proper Eyecare?

Here's what you can do to take care of your eyes:

Mandatory Routine Healthcare

Frequent ocular exams are the cornerstone of good eye care. Even if you don't have any vision issues currently, these should still be a part of your regular healthcare. Exams for the eyes can identify problems early and enable prompt treatment.

Choose Accredited Eye Care Providers

Choose hospitals or eye care providers with accreditation while seeking eye care procedures. The facility's adherence to strict patient safety and sanitary practices is guaranteed by accreditation.

Be Aware And Informed

Participate actively in your eye health. Recognize any personal risk factors, the history of eye health in your family, and the available treatments. Knowing enables you to make wise decisions.

Shield Your Eyes

When participating in activities that may harm your eyes, wear the proper eye protection. This includes using sunglasses to protect your eyes from damaging UV radiation and wearing safety goggles for specific tasks or sporting activities.

Manage Chronic Conditions

Effectively manage any long-term medical illnesses you may have, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Eye problems might result from unmanaged health conditions.

Nutrient Rich Diet

Good eye health can be encouraged by eating a diet high in minerals, such as zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, and vitamins C and E. Incorporate into your diet items such as citrus fruits, seafood, and leafy greens.

Manage Screen Time

Many of us in the digital age stare at screens for long periods. Follow the 20-20-20 rule to lessen eye strain: every 20 minutes, gaze at anything 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

Consult A Vision Specialist

See an eye care professional right away if you notice any changes in your vision, including abrupt blurriness, light flashes, or eye pain. Such symptoms can be promptly treated to stop the progression of significant eye problems.

