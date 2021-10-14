World Sight Day: Top 4 Reasons Why You Should Start Taking Care of Your Eyes Now, More Than Ever

Never neglect your eyes, they are the most important organ of your body. On World Sight Day 2021, we bring you the top 4 reasons why you need to take care of your eyes.

Often neglected, your eyes are the most important organ of your body which not only helps you see and navigate in your day-to-day life but also shows the first sign of any diseases your body is suffering from, so protecting them is paramount. In today's stressful life, we fail to prioritize our eye health. Our eyesight is affected due to various reasons such as constant exposure to digital screens, work pressure, and unhealthy eating habits. On World Sight Day 2021, we bring you the top 4 reasons why you need to take care of your eyes.

Reasons You Need To Take Care of Your Eyes

Screen Time

With the large-scale adoption of work-from-home (WFH), the time people spend on screens has exponentially increased. With prolonged hours spent in front of either a laptop, mobile phone, or television screen (or switching between the three), one's eyes have had to endure a lot more strain. The damaging effects of extended screen times on eye health are well known such as dry eyes. Yet, eye care continues to form one of the most neglected, overlooked topics within one's list of healthcare priorities, often as the damage may not be immediately apparent.

Age No Bar

For much of India's population with pre-existing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, the pandemic only aggravated their condition. What's less evident is that ignoring these factors could potentially lead to glaucoma and chronic retinal diseases, including Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), as a result of poor diabetes control. However, it is also important to note that if detected early and properly treated, these conditions can be effectively managed.

Lifestyle Choice

Habits such as smoking, drinking, lack of exercise, and unhealthy dietary habits due to increased time spent at home can impact overall eye health. Additionally, this can be detrimental to the body, as well as disease management, while also leading to poor glucose control and weight gain, which can further exacerbate health complications, including eye health

Mental Health

Covid has taken a considerable toll on people's mental health. With deteriorating mental health, people's focus on eye health? even for diagnosed conditions ? is taking a backseat. For instance, a clear link has been drawn between suffering from depression and showing non-compliance to medical treatments, (ii) which can affect routine eye care and follow-ups and lead to a number of disease-related complications as well.

Regular eye check-ups are essential, particularly for at-risk groups. Apart from getting one's eyes screened, one quick way to also give them rest is by adopting the 20-20-20 rule. This means taking a break from your electronic screen every 20 minutes, by looking at something that is 20 feet away for 20 seconds. In case an individual is at greater risk due to pre-existing conditions like diabetes, or old age, eye diseases can be identified and addressed early on through regular screenings. For instance, people with prolonged diabetes need to undergo eye screening every 6 months, or annually.

(With inputs from IANS)

