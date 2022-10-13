World Sight Day 2022: Myopia Epidemic Seems To Be Looming, Protect Your Child's Vision With These Tips

Myopia is expected to affect 50 per cent of the world's population to some degree by 2050. Let's prioritize eye health this World Sight Day.

Worldwide, more than 2 billion people suffer from near or distance vision impairment, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which also states that almost half of these cases (nearly least 1 billion) could have been prevented. The World Sight Day is commemorated every year on the second Thursday of October to bring global attention on vision impairment, including blindness. This year, it is celebrated on October 13 with the theme 'Love Your Eyes'. So, let's talk about causes of vision impairment and ways to take care of your eyes.

All you need to know about vision impairment

"Vision impairment affects people of all ages, especially people aged above 50 years. Vision impairment and blindness has a permanent effect on all aspects of life, including daily activities, interacting with the community, school and work opportunities and the ability to access public services," says Dr Kavita Rao, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, Mumbai A unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

What are the causes of vision impairment? She replies, "Globally, unoperated cataract and uncorrected refractive error are the foremost causes of vision impairment. Other causes such as dry eyes, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, infectious diseases of the eye, and trauma, however, cannot be ignored and need to be addressed."

Myopia in children becoming widespread worldwide

Also referred as near-sightedness, myopia has become more widespread worldwide in the recent times. Today, world over the occurrence of myopia exceeds 28 per cent, and it is expected to affect 50 per cent of the world's population to some degree by 2050.

Shedding light on this, Dr Kavita, says, "Increased screen time and other lifestyle choices are leading to an increase in the incidences of Myopia. Covid-19 pandemic also led to a major increase in screen time, especially in children and recent studies indicate a looming myopia epidemic. An increase in outdoor activities has shown to limit the development of myopia and have a positive effect on overall eye health."

Tips for eye health and reducing myopia in children

Dr Kavita shares some simple ways to protect eye health of children and reduced their risk of developing myopia. She says:

Cultivate a healthy relationship with digital devices. Parents can limit the screen time for children's using applications on their devices and guide children proper usage of electronic gadgets. Applications that can monitor device usage and remind users to disconnect after prolonged consumption ca be a good way to restrict excessive screen time.

Encourage outdoor activities. Studies have shown that exposure to UV light stabilises the sclera and may inhibit axial elongation of the eye and myopia.

Regular eye examinations is the key in early detection and treatment of myopia.

Your eye doctor may use orthokeratology, which is rigid contact lenses to reshape the cornea and reverse the myopia.

MiyoSmart is an innovative spectacle lens developed using D.I.M.S (Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments) technology that can effectively slow the progression of myopia on children.

Maintain a healthy nutritious balanced diet in children.

The impact of digital devices on eyes

Increased time spent on gadgets not only increases the risk of developing myopia but also increased dryness of the eyes, warns Dr Kavita.

The expert adds, "The prevalence of dry eyes is also estimated to be around 50 percent of the population and is often underdiagnosed. Computer vision syndrome refers to dryness and fatigue of the eyes, while staring at any screen be it the mobile, laptop or the desktop. Infrequent blinking of the eyes during screen time contributes to evaporation of the tear film of the eye."

Dr Kavita provides some easy tips for eye health while using screen devices, such as

Maintain straight posture while using the screen.

Use chairs with adequate support for back to prevent slouching.

Keep the computer screen at eye level or below reduces evaporation of tears from the eyes.

Having a glare free screen helps in reducing symptoms.

Reduce screen time to essential use.

The other thumb rule is 20-20-20. Every 20 minutes look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This allows the eye muscles to relax and allows for blinking.

Avoid smoking which can further exacerbate the dry eye symptoms.

The aim of World Sight Day 2022 is to have over 1 million people pledge to have their eyes tested.

Dr Kavita concludes, "This theme and goal draw attention to the importance of being aware of our own eye health and taking ownership of this task on individuals. This World Sight Day let's all remember and adhere to the 4 Ps to good eye health: prevent, protect, preserve, and prioritize."