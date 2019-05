Schizophrenia, a mental health condition, has a lot of stigmas attached to it. World Schizophrenia Day, observed on 24th of May every year, is an effort to destigmatise the disorder and educate people about it. More knowledge about the condition will help you help your loved ones suffering from schizophrenia. World Schizophrenia Day is part of the Schizophrenia Awareness Week, celebrated from the 20th of May every year. This week-long observance was initiated in 1986 by Helping Minds.

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterised by symptoms like hallucination, delusion, suicidal thoughts, absence of facial expressions, social withdrawal, etc. In most of the cases, the symptoms appear late in life and that’s why many people do not know that they have had it for many years. Usually, it shows symptoms slightly early in men compared to women. According to experts in the field, various factors including genetic inheritance, chemical imbalance in the brain, stressful past situations, and certain drugs can contribute the development of schizophrenia. As far as the diagnosis of the condition is concerned, doctors mostly depend on the symptoms and family history. They may perform certain tests like physical exam, MRI, CT scan, and psychiatric evaluation to rule out other mental health disorders. There is no specific treatment for schizophrenia yet. However, certain antipsychotic medications and psychosocial interventions may help manage the symptoms of this diseases making the lives of schizophrenia patients slightly easier.

DIET AND SCHIZOPHRENIA: THE LINK

On this World Schizophrenia Day, let’s take a close look at the association between food habits and this mental health disorder. Like many other diseases, foods play a significant role in the way schizophrenia manifests itself, suggests a growing body of research. Also, it has been found that people living with this condition have a distinctive eating pattern. Schizophrenia patients have a detrimental dietary pattern that is linked to increased body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC), says a study published in the International Journal of Mental Health Nursing. A high BMI and WC can lead to obesity and related metabolic alterations, regardless of the pharmacological treatment being followed.

In a series of recent studies conducted at the Johns Hopkins Medicine hospital, the researchers found that a sulforaphane, a compound present in broccoli sprout, may restore the brain chemistry imbalance linked to schizophrenia. It does so by increasing the average levels of glutathione, a component of glutamate antioxidants, they observed. Glutamate is a neurotransmitter that helps in the message exchange between brain cells.

A JAMA Psychiatry study, which is part of this series, had a team of researchers looking at five brain parts of schizophrenic patients. in the brain of people with and without this condition. They found that subjects with schizophrenia has 4 per cent and 8 per cent lower levels of glutamate in two different regions of the brain. These regions are anterior cingulate cortex brain and thalamus.

Another study of this series, published in the journal Molecular Neuropsychiatry, revealed that sulforaphane effectively raised the average glutathione levels in the brains of the study subjects up to 30 per cent. Also, it positively affected the way messages were transmitted between their brain cells.

Agreeing to the findings of these studies, Ms Neelanjana Singh, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, Delhi, says, “Sulforaphane actually belongs to the category of antioxidants and is totally capable of restoring brain chemical imbalance. Also, it has anti-cancer properties.”

FOOD RULES

Following certain dietary recommendations along with medications can make the lives of schizophrenia patients better. On this World Schizophrenia Day, here are some expert and science-backed food tips for them.

Gluten should be cut back from meals

“Gluten is a type of protein found in foods like wheat, rye, barley, etc. It is quite difficult to digest completely for almost everyone,” says Singh. During gluten metabolism, separate by-products of this protein known as gliadorphin and casomorphin can threaten your brain function. These are neuropeptides which are structurally similar to the by-products of dairy items. They interfere with the normal neurotransmitter communication in the brain, resulting in significant psychological symptoms. These range from fatigue and brain fog to hallucination (the main symptom of schizophrenia) and aggression. Also, gluten-based foods have addictive properties due to which, we end up craving more for them. If a schizophrenic patient craves for more gluten foods, his mood and behaviour can be negatively affected and his symptoms intensified. So, gluten-free foods are suggested for people with this condition. Even science backs this recommendation. Symptoms associated with schizophrenia can be minimized by excluding gluten from patients’ diets, says a study published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience.

Omega-3 fatty acids are good options

Most of the schizophrenia are usually deficient of omega-3 fatty acids. “Found in foods like nuts, fish and flaxseeds, these fatty acids can potentially improve the functions of our nervous and immune systems, thanks to the presence of a beneficial compound known as EPA,” says Singh. Anxiety and depression, which are common in schizophrenia patients can be tackled by these fatty acids, suggests a growing body of research. Also, DHA, which is a type of omega-3 fatty acid, accounts for 40 per cent of the polyunsaturated fatty acids in your brain and its consumption can promote brain health especially during adulthood. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, detrimental dietary pattern followed by schizophrenia patients leads to problems like obesity. Omega-3 fatty acids are known to be effective in managing obesity, a condition included in metabolic syndrome, an umbrella term for a number of ailments.

Niacin-rich foods need to be included

Niacin is a type of vitamin B3. According to a study published in the journal European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, niacin deficiency intensifies the symptoms of schizophrenia. It also states that symptoms of this disease can be alleviated through niacin intake. Another study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry also observes that niacin supplement can help in the treatment of schizophrenia. The food sources of this vitamin include fish, poultry, green veggies, eggs, etc.

Sugar-rich foods should be avoided

According to a study published in the International Journal of Endocrinology, the rate of diabetes and metabolic syndrome in schizophrenia patients is higher than the general population. This is probably the side effect of the antipsychotic medications given to these patients. So, they should avoid sugary foods. Moreover, refined sugar negatively impacts the function of a growth hormone in the brain: BDNF. Its levels have been found to be significantly low in people with schizophrenia. There are several studies that reveal a strong association between sugar-loaded foods and mental health conditions like schizophrenia and depression. For example, a British Journal of Psychiatry study found that high levels of refined sugar and dairy products in diet worsened the conditions of schizophrenia patients in 2 years. Foods rich in refined sugar include aerated drinks, fruit juices, coffee, ketchup, etc.