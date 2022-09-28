World Rabies Day: DCC Launches Vaccination Drive For Stray Dogs In Delhi

DCC launches vaccination drive for stray dogs amidst the sudden rise in fatalities because of rabies diseases in India.

To spread awareness about the importance of rabies vaccines on the occasion of World Rabies Day, the DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Hospital here launched a vaccination drive to administer shots to stray dogs across Delhi-NCR. The hospital aims to vaccinate stray dogs and promote a more nuanced knowledge of pet illnesses and vaccines while highlighting the advantages of immunizing stray animals for both people and other animals.

Vinod Sharma, the Director and Head of Veterinary Services, DCC Animal Hospital, said to agencies that the importance of rabies vaccination is particularly salient today in light of the rising cases of street dog attacks in several parts of the country. We hope that through this vaccination drive, DCC Animal Hospital can enhance the awareness and understanding of pet vaccinations and healthcare for both strays and pet dogs.

Rabies Is Fatal If Not Treated

Rabies virus can be treated but only if the patient consults a doctor on time. The treatment also has to be on time. The virus can lead to fatalities as it has for many people in India. It affects the peripheral nervous system and can migrate to the brain as well.

When To Consult A Doctor

If a person is bitten by a rabid animal or is at a risk of being exposed to the rabies virus, he or she should seek medical attention immediately. Only health experts would know what course of action to take based on the injuries the person has. Even if you are unsure about whether or not you are at risk, you should consult a doctor.

Look Out For The Symptoms

Dr Aditya Chowti, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, of Fortin Hospital bengaluru stated that, "Rabies is classified into two types. The first type, furious or encephalitic rabies, affects 80% of human cases and is associated with hyperactivity and hydrophobia. The second type of rabies, known as paralytic or 'dumb' rabies, causes paralysis as the primary symptom." Symptoms are:

The first symptoms of rabies can be very similar to flu symptoms and can last for days.

Subsequent signs and symptoms may include:

Fever or Headache

Nausea, Vomiting

Agitation, Anxiety, Confusion

Hyperactivity

Swallowing Difficulties

Hallucinations

Insomnia

Partial paralysis