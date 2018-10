People suffering from scalp psoriasis may develop reddish and scaly patches on their scalp. They tend can get a single patch or even multiple patches. This painful condition can also spread from the scalp to other back of the neck, forehead or even behind the ears.

If you have scalp psoriasis, you may exhibit symptoms like scalp dryness, itchy bumps, flaky skin similar to dandruff, burning sensation and inflammation, hair loss and so on. It can spoil your appearance and lower your self-esteem. It can make your life miserable. Apart from consulting your specialist, who will suggest you an appropriate treatment, you can also opt for these natural hacks.